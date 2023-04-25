GREEN BAY — The Aaron Rodgers trade wasn’t even official — heck, it still wasn’t official, in fact, as of Tuesday evening — and already, a winner and loser had to be declared. The hot-take, debate-show shouting culture of sports analysis (and social media) demanded it.

The Green Bay Packers won.

The New York Jets lost.

No, wait, the Jets got their first bona fide superstar quarterback since Joe Willie Namath. They won, no matter what the cost.

No, wait, the Packers won, because they got more than some expected for a weirdo, over-the-hill, has-been quarterback (in the view of many in the team’s passionate fan base, anyway) whose best days are behind him, based on his numbers last season.

OK, enough. Let’s opt for the not-so-hot takey assessment for once:

There is no winner or loser — yet. For now, both teams got exactly what they wanted.

A boring take? Sure. But true.

In New York, general manager Joe Douglas got one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game to come to a team that hasn’t won a championship since Namath made good on his prediction of a Super Bowl III upset in 1969 and a franchise that hasn’t even been to the playoffs since 2010.

You think as a Packers fan that it feels like forever since your team won Super Bowl XLV? Imagine going that same amount of time without even sniffing the postseason, instead being the laughingstock known far more for “The Buttfumble” and colorful ex-head coach Rex Ryan’s picadilloes than winning.

No wonder Douglas called the trade “historic for the franchise.” Given the franchise’s sad-sack history, it most definitely is.

“Obviously, Aaron's one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game," Douglas said. "To have an opportunity to acquire a player of that caliber, you're always going to look into it and how it fits within our culture and in our team. It's a real credit to (head coach) Robert (Saleh), his staff and what he's been able to implement with our players and with everyone here that a player of Aaron's caliber would even want to come here.

"We’re comfortable with how this deal is shaped. In any negotiation, I don’t think anyone walks away where you feel you won everything, in terms of what's gone back and forth. But ultimately our goal from the beginning was to add Aaron to the team. We were able to agree to terms to that (on Monday) and just excited to get him here."

In Green Bay, GM Brian Gutekunst had accomplished his goals, too.

For Rodgers, coming off the worst statistical season of his 15 years as the Packers quarterback, the Packers had moved up two spots in the first round (from No. 15 overall to No. 13) in a pick swap with the Jets, acquired the first of New York’s two second-round picks (No. 42 overall), and gotten the Jets’ 2024 second-round pick with a chance — a very good chance, frankly — of it morphing into a first-rounder if the 39-year-old Rodgers stays healthy.

The Packers had also “rid” themselves of the oft-difficult Rodgers and the burdensome contract the team had signed him to 13 months earlier, getting out from under the ticking salary cap time bomb that was the $58.3 million option bonus that had to be paid before Week 1 of the regular season.

And, they’d cleared the runway for 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love’s takeoff as their starter, something that after a three-year apprenticeship the team has publicly said again and again is ready to be a legit NFL starting quarterback.

“I think where our team is at, obviously Aaron is up there in age and has I don’t know however many years he has,” Gutekunst replied when asked why the trade was the right thing for his franchise. “I think he’s got some really good football left in him, (but) for us, as we got through the offseason and started talking about where we wanted to go, this made a little bit of sense for us.

“I just think as we move forward, we’re really excited where Jordan could go. He needs to play, and having him sit another year, I think, would have really delayed where we were going and what we’re trying to build.”

At the same time, the haul the Packers received was significantly less than what some of the other franchise quarterback trades made in the last two years had garnered. The Detroit Lions got more for sending a then 33-year-old Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams; the Seattle Seahawks received more for trading a then 33-year-old Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, although it’s vital to note that both quarterbacks were younger at the time of those deals than Rodgers is now.

Gutekunst also didn’t get the Jets’ first-round pick this year outright (something he gave up on early in the trade talks) and didn’t get the flat-out, unconditional first-rounder in 2024 that he’d sought throughout the negotiations.

But, he did get the Jets to relax the stipulations on that 2024 pick moving up to a first-rounder — instead of the Jets having to make the AFC Championship Game for it to graduate to a first-round pick, Rodgers merely has to play 65% of the Jets’ offensive snaps in 2023, which averages out to roughly 11 of 17 games — and even Douglas acknowledged that the first-round pick swap was a late-in-the-game addition that basically closed the deal.

“That's probably one of the last things that was agreed to in the deal," Douglas said. “We had 13 players we're really excited about. Now we have to have 15 players that we're really excited about. And I feel comfortable that we have that.”

So where does that leave us? Exactly where we should be in the aftermath of this trade: Eager to see how each of the teams’ starting quarterbacks — Rodgers in New York, Love in Green Bay — fare.

Can Rodgers replicate with the Jets what Tom Brady did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl for a team that fawned over him and essentially did whatever he wanted?

Will Love survive a year of unavoidable growing pains to develop into the player Gutekunst traded up to pick three years ago? Will he, maybe not be the Packers third straight Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback, but be good enough to be their third straight Super Bowl-winning signal caller?

Or will Rodgers soon-to-be 40-year-old body break down, leaving the Jets to rue the day they made the trade? Will Love be the Packers’ version of Mitchell Trubisky, allowing Chicago Bears fans to revel in their rivals experiencing how the other half lives?

Someday, we’ll find all that out.

Today’s just not that day.