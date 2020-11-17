Who’s next? After locking up David Bakhtiari, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has more work to do

By getting the deal done before the end of the year, the Packers are able to prorate that lineman-record $30 million signing bonus over five years instead of four because 2020 counts in the equation. Plus, Bakhtiari’s deal contains large roster bonuses to be paid each March, and the Packers could convert the March 2021 payment of about $11 million to a signing bonus and spread the cap hit out over future years after the pandemic subsides and new TV deals are negotiated.

"There's just some avenues as we move forward that allows us to kind of reduce his number in the next couple years that maybe we wouldn't have been able to do if we couldn't come to agreement," Gutekunst said. "Again, he's an elite player at an elite position, and we felt it was important to lock him up. And I think it helps us go forward with some of the other things we want to do."

The Packers had roughly $8.4 million in cap space remaining for 2020 before Bakhtiari's deal, and they can carry over any unused space into next year if they don’t use it on a late-season extension in the next several weeks.