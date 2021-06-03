While wide receivers skip OTAs, Packers hope for full attendance at minicamp next week

GREEN BAY — Whether the Green Bay Packers’ top five wide receivers — Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and Devin Funchess — show up for the team’s mandatory three-day minicamp next week remains to be seen, but their coaches downplayed Thursday the significance of their absences.

Of course, given the voluntary nature of organized team activity practices, what were offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and wide receivers coach Jason Vrable supposed to say?

“The first thing to understand is this is all optional,” Hackett said. “(But) as a coach, we’re always going to want to be with them, always going to want to have them around to be able to get to know them as people and at the same time, be able to help them out on the field.

“If they think they’re getting themselves in the best position to be able to help this team, then hey, that’s how it is in the offseason. But we miss ‘em, and we’d love ‘em here.”