While thrilled with nine-player draft haul, Packers coach Matt LaFleur and staff prepare to coach rookies ‘virtually’

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur could not have sounded more pleased with the nine players general manager Brian Gutekunst and the Green Bay Packers personnel staff had given him during the 2020 NFL draft.
But when the second-year coach will actually see them in person and coach them on the practice fields adjacent to Lambeau Field is anybody’s guess.
“You never quite know now the draft is going to fall. I think ‘Gutey’ and his staff did a great job of making sure we got the best player available at the time. I think that's the way you go about it,” LaFleur said during a teleconference with reporters after the draft ended Saturday night. “It's our job as coaches to find out what our players do well and put them in the best position. I've got a lot of confidence not only in the guys that we've drafted but the guys that are currently on this roster. We know that the expectations are going to be great for this upcoming season and we'll embrace that. We'll be looking forward to getting some work with our guys. It'll be virtually (starting) Monday."
Yes, the same COVID-19 pandemic that forced the league to hold its annual draft virtually with all 32 teams’ GMs, scouts and coaches working from home remotely also will require teams to conduct their offseason programs via video conferences and messages via their internal TeamWorks app. With governor Tony Evers having extended the state’s "safer-at-home" order until May 26, Lambeau Field remains closed and it’s unclear when the coaches and staff will be allowed to return. The NFL has said that as long as some teams are in states or cities under stay-at-home orders, all teams will have to abide by those directives.
The Packers have traditionally held a post-draft rookies-only minicamp a weekend or two after the draft wraps up, putting the newcomers through two light practices while familiarizing them with the playbook and the organization. Later in the spring, the rookies have then been integrated with the veterans during organized team activity practices and minicamp.
“Certainly that’s going to be a challenge,” Gutekunst admitted. “I will say that I feel really good about our coaching staff and their ability to kind of improvise and teach and be innovate in the way they go about things. It’s pretty impressive seeing those guys go to work. But it’s going to be a challenge throughout the National Football League for all these young guys to get up to speed without having your normal offseason. But, it’s there for everybody. So, it certainly doesn’t put us as a disadvantage.”
Asked what it will be like to start his NFL career without reporting to Green Bay in person, Indiana guard Simon Stepaniak, one of the team’s three sixth-round picks, replied: “With all this stuff going on around the world, this crazy time we’re living in, it’s going to be interesting to see how the NFL continues to progress, and obviously the whole world. But I trust the Packers are going to put us all in the best position to keep learning, continue to learn, especially all the rookies, have virtual meetings and all that stuff, I know we’re not going to miss a beat, and I’m excited to start learning everything.”
Neither Gutekunst nor LaFleur wanted to speculate as to when players and coaches might be together in person or if training camp, slated to kick off in late July, would begin as scheduled. They also didn’t want to contemplate the possibility of the 2020 NFL season being delayed, canceled or played without fans in the stands.
Instead, LaFleur said the NFL’s guidelines will allow for two hours per day of virtual classroom work and two hours per day of workouts that can be supervised via video by the strength and conditioning staff.
“What we’re holding our players to is the virtual classroom activity,” LaFleur explained. “A lot of our meetings are going to be recorded and put on iPad, and then we’ll follow up those meetings. Then, we have individual meetings each and every day (that are) going to be about 20 minutes or 30 minutes to kind of recap what it is we’ve pumped out to those guys on their iPads, answer any questions. And we’ll also dedicate 15 to 20 minutes to special teams.”
Asked how his planning for training camp has progressed amid the uncertainty, LaFleur replied, “I think that’s a work in progress right now. I think we’re just trying to take input from everybody. I can’t give enough to (offensive coordinator) Nathaniel Hackett, his ability to really think outside the box, kind of going on the route that we went, and (director of football technology) Mike Halbach, the support he gives us from a football tech standpoint to get us going.
“I’m excited about this offseason. We’ve talked to our players, just kind of giving them an outline of what’s to come, and I’m just looking forward to their feedback to see how we can make the best virtual offseason that there is out there.”
Here’s a glimpse of what LaFleur and his staff will have to work with when they do eventually get to see their nine picks face-to-face.
First round, No. 26 overall
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
While immediate reactions to Gutekunst’s decision to trade up and take Love focused on what the pick meant for two-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team at age 36, the reality is Love has a long way to go before being ready to start — and both he and Gutekunst, who acknowledged Love is “raw,” know it. That said, the 2018 season Love put together under coach Matt Wells and offensive coordinator David Yost — 3,567 passing yards, 64% completion rate, 32 touchdown passes, just six interceptions — was impressive. And while his numbers dipped last year when ex-University of Wisconsin coach Gary Andersen returned — 3,402 yards, 62% completion rate, 20 touchdowns, 17 interceptions — Love’s talent remained evident, Gutekunst said.
“I’m a playmaker. I’m always ready to make plays, whatever’s needed,” the 6-foot-3, 224-pound Love said. “I have a really good arm, I’d say; a lot of confidence in that and a lot of confidence in my abilities to make plays as a quarterback. I’m going to come in here and work, continue to get better and improve my game. The difference for me (last season), obviously the interceptions went up. I was just trying to force balls and do too much and was just trying to make plays when plays didn't need to be needed. Just forcing a lot of bad throws, bad decisions and trying to force balls in those tight windows when I could have checked it down and lived to fight another day.”
Second round, No. 62 overall
AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College
LaFleur was uncomfortable with the idea of likening the 6-foot, 247-pound Dillon to Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who played for LaFleur in Tennessee in 2018 and led the NFL in rushing yards last season (1,540 yards, 16 touchdowns). But the hard-charging Dillon does bear some resemblance to the 6-3, 247-pound Henry, who carried the ball 303 times last year and averaged 5.1 yards per carry. In tandem with quick, slashing starter Aaron Jones, who had his first 1,000-yard season last year, Dillon could make for a terrific hard-to-tackle complement.
“I never try to compare myself to anybody,” Dillon said. “But just in the thought process of having always been a student of the game, I try to take bits and pieces from peoples’ games. A recent running back is Derrick Henry for sure. The numbers definitely jump out. Guys like him and Leonard Fournette who are bigger backs, can do it all. They can run, they can block, they can catch, and they do it with aggression. I’m always looking to continue to grow my game. I (even) look at guys like Christian McCaffrey. That might not necessarily be my style of play, but I like to see what I can take from him to make my game better.”
Third round, No. 94 overall
Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati
LaFleur made it very clear after the draft the 6-2, 242-pound Deguara was the guy he wanted from this draft. LaFleur and Bearcats offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock are close friends, and LaFleur views Deguara as the versatile piece he can use on offense in a host of spots. That’s likely why the Packers picked him where they did even though most pre-draft analysis had Deguara going sometime on Day 3.
“The offense definitely evolved in my time (at Cincinnati),” Deguara said. “There really wasn’t a position that I didn’t play on offense. I played a little slot receiver. I played a little in-line tight end. I was off the ball. I was in the backfield. I did a lot of different things and I think that helped me a lot throughout this process and I think it shows my versatility in this game.”
Fifth round, No. 175 overall
Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota
The 6-2, 240-pound Martin played quarterback in high school in the Twin Cities suburbs and had actually committed to Eastern Michigan to play quarterback in college before a last-minute offer from the Gophers. At Minnesota, he was a two-year starter at will linebacker and finished last season with 66 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions despite missing five games with a nagging knee injury that required surgery after the season.
“I got started as a quarterback. I played a little bit of defense my senior year in high school, and I’ve always been a fan of the physical side of the football game,” Martin said. “I feel like that’s one of the reasons we fall in love of the game, because there’s nothing like it. There’s nothing like that physical side where you truly get to punish opponents, especially in the cold. We love that up at Minnesota. We love playing in the cold.”
Sixth round, No. 192 overall
Jon Runyan, G, Michigan
The son of longtime NFL offensive lineman Jon Runyan Sr., who played 207 NFL games from 1996 through 2009, Runyan said his dad never pushed him toward football and cast a long shadow in the greater Philadelphia area, where the younger Runyan played high school ball. Although Runyan was a two-year starter at left tackle for the Wolverines, the Packers view him as a guard and will start him inside whenever on-field work commences. Going through the draft process, the 6-4, 306-pound Runyan was told by most teams he’d be an interior player at the next level.
“My whole career, I’ve always just been about getting on the field. At Michigan, it came a time in playing where my coaches talked about trying me out at tackle, and that became the best interest of the team,” Runyan said. “I still feel like I did a really good job in college playing out there on the edge in tackle, but I also feel like I have the capability of kicking inside at guard at the next level and being successful. So getting on the field regardless of position — guard, center, tackle — has never been a problem for me.”
Sixth round, No. 208 overall
Jake Hanson, C, Oregon
After redshirting as a freshman in 2015, the 6-4, 303-pound Hanson took over as the starting center in 2016 and wound up starting 49 of the 50 games he played, including Oregon’s victory over UW in the 2020 Rose Bowl. He missed one game as a junior for a targeting penalty the previous week and two games last year with a concussion, but he was a reliable protector in front of quarterback Justin Herbert, who was the No. 6 overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night and is one of Hanson’s closest friends.
“When I came in at Oregon we had a veteran center (who) was a grad transfer from Notre Dame,” Hanson said of Matt Hegarty, who didn’t go on to play in the NFL. “So, I obviously came in knowing that he was going to be the starting guy. I knew that I needed to take advantage of that situation and learn as much as I could from him in that redshirt year. And then after that season was over, the position was up for grabs and I had already been running with the 2’s during practice, so it was pretty much my position to lose at that point. And I just had to keep showing the progress that I had been the year before to secure that job.”
Sixth round, No. 209 overall
Simon Stepaniak, G, Indiana
Gutekunst felt the 6-4, 313-pound Stepaniak was a worthwhile medical risk even though he suffered a torn ACL last December while the Hoosiers were practicing in advance of their appearance in the Gator Bowl. A three-year starter for the Hoosiers at right guard, Stepaniak is strong — his 37 reps at 225 pounds on the bench press were second-most among linemen at the NFL scouting combine — and tough but might not be ready for the season, though he said he expects to be cleared by training camp in July.
“My knee’s progressing phenomenally,” Stepaniak said. “I’m rehabbing, working out (for) weeks, been getting really good work here. It’s going really well. The timeline as of now is to be ready for camp. That’s definitely promising. Like I said, it’s healing great, and the rehab, I’ve just been attacking it. There’s no let up on it. And it’s been going really well.”
Seventh round, No. 236 overall
Vernon Scott, S, TCU
The 6-1, 204-pound Scott started all 10 games he played last season and finished the year with one interception, 44 tackles, eight pass breakups and two forced fumbles. His biggest play was a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown against Oklahoma, a play that was 1-yard shy of the school record.
“I’m a very rangy guy. I’m a very versatile guy. I think I’m going to be able to show my athleticism on the defense in many ways throughout the Packers defense,” Scott said. “I’m a versatile guy. I can play deep, I can come down and guard tight ends, running backs, come off the edge. I did all of that at TCU, so I feel like I’m a very versatile player. I can be used many ways in the Packers defense.”
Seventh round, No. 242 overall
Jonathan Garvin, DE, Miami (Fla.)
Garvin left the Hurricanes with one year of eligibility remaining, saying in a conference call with reporters he did so for “personal reasons” and a desire to provide for his family. While he could be dominant at times, his production was inconsistent and he finished his three-year career having recorded 29 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks, and LaFleur said the 6-4, 263-pound Garvin will start out “on the edge,” which would indicate a move to outside linebacker instead of being a hand-on-the-ground defensive end in the Packers’ hybrid 3-4 scheme. Nevertheless, Garvin was viewed as a mid-round pick so he could turn out to be one of the steals of the Packers’ draft if he can find consistency.
“That doesn’t matter. I’m here. I’m a Green Bay Packer now,” Garvin said of falling to the seventh round. “For me, I was joyful throughout the whole thing. You know you’re about to go to the NFL. You’re happy to be wherever you’re going to be. And I’m definitely happy to be a Green Bay Packer.”
