While thrilled with nine-player draft haul, Packers coach Matt LaFleur and staff prepare to coach rookies ‘virtually’

“You never quite know now the draft is going to fall. I think ‘Gutey’ and his staff did a great job of making sure we got the best player available at the time. I think that's the way you go about it,” LaFleur said during a teleconference with reporters after the draft ended Saturday night. “It's our job as coaches to find out what our players do well and put them in the best position. I've got a lot of confidence not only in the guys that we've drafted but the guys that are currently on this roster. We know that the expectations are going to be great for this upcoming season and we'll embrace that. We'll be looking forward to getting some work with our guys. It'll be virtually (starting) Monday."