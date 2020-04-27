While thrilled with 9-player draft haul, Packers coach Matt LaFleur and staff prepare to coach rookies ‘virtually’

“I’m excited about this offseason. We’ve talked to our players, just kind of giving them an outline of what’s to come, and I’m just looking forward to their feedback to see how we can make the best virtual offseason that there is out there.”

Here’s a glimpse of what LaFleur and his staff will have to work with when they do eventually get to see their nine picks face-to-face.

First round, No. 26 overall

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

While immediate reactions to Gutekunst’s decision to trade up and take Love focused on what the pick meant for two-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team at age 36, the reality is Love has a long way to go before being ready to start — and both he and Gutekunst, who acknowledged Love is “raw,” know it. That said, the 2018 season Love put together under coach Matt Wells and offensive coordinator David Yost — 3,567 passing yards, 64% completion rate, 32 touchdown passes, just six interceptions — was impressive. And while his numbers dipped last year when ex-University of Wisconsin coach Gary Andersen returned — 3,402 yards, 62% completion rate, 20 touchdowns, 17 interceptions — Love’s talent remained evident, Gutekunst said.