While seeking meaningful societal change, Packers work to balance activism and football as season approaches

GREEN BAY — Christian Kirksey’s comparison could not have been more apt.
The Green Bay Packers veteran inside linebacker returned to the practice field Friday morning — along with his 79 teammates — a day after they had spent more than four hours in meetings discussing social injustice, police brutality and race relations in the wake of the police-involved shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, in Kenosha.
The practice had not been particularly crisp — coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged as much — and Kirksey himself admitted his own performance during the session, which had been moved inside the Don Hutson Center because of rain, had been substandard.
And that was precisely Kirksey’s point: If his work is open to critique and his coaches have certain expectations for his performance, shouldn’t those in other vocations — including law enforcement — be held to certain standards as well?
“We had practice today. As an athlete, I feel like I didn’t have my best practice,” Kirksey said Friday afternoon. “I have to hold myself accountable. I’m sure my coaches are going to come talk to me about the performance I put out there on the practice field today. There’s a certain standard that I have to carry.
“That goes to (police) officers, as well. That goes to politicians, as well. That goes to teachers, as well. There’s a certain standard. If you sign up to do a job, you have to meet those standards. I’m tired of Black people — because that’s what we’re talking about — I’m tired of Black people not having a voice.
“At the end of the day, as an officer, you’re supposed to carry yourself in a certain way. You’re supposed to do your job a certain way. And we’re not seeing that, and I’m tired of it. And we’re tired of it as people, (as) Americans. We’re all tired of it.”
And, there was another level to Kirksey’s take: If fans are going to obsess about what he and his teammates do on the field, why isn’t it reasonable for him to expect those same fans to care about him off the field?
“To people who just say, ‘Shut up and play football,’ to me that’s ignorant,” said Kirksey, who joined the Packers as a free agent after spending the past six seasons with the Cleveland Browns. “Why, when it comes to a football game, you love me, but when it comes to me talking about people and real-life issues, now you all of a sudden have a problem with me?
“I’m more than just a football player. I think that people forget that and they look at us as entertainers and not people. … We have rights just like everyone else. We vote just like everyone else. We have families just like everyone else. And we have real-life issues just like everyone else.
“So on Sundays, if you can cheer on and say I’m your favorite player or if you can criticize me on a missed tackle or missed assignment, then I have a right to express my feelings. I have a right to say, ‘This is my belief,’ or, ‘This is what I think,’ or, ‘This is what I stand up for.’ That’s what I want to tell people: Our voice matters.”
That said, the Packers’ challenge Friday — and moving forward, along with other sports teams like their in-state compadres with the Milwaukee Bucks, who boycotted their NBA playoff game, and the Milwaukee Brewers, who postponed their Wednesday night game at Miller Park — was to balance their desire to affect change and have meaningful conversations with doing what is necessary to get ready for the Sept. 13 regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.
Kirksey, offensive lineman Billy Turner and safety Adrian Amos all acknowledged that it was a challenge to focus on football given the emotional discussions of the day before, although all three acknowledged that they needed to do their jobs just like everyone else.
“Obviously, certain things, certain days are harder than others. But this is what I love to do,” Amos said. “I love to play football but, at the same time, things are going to be on your mind. When I go home, when I’m seeing what’s going on in the world, that still affects me, as well. It’s tough, but it’s what we have to do. Me playing football is what is giving me this platform to speak right now. That’s big for me to continue to show what I can do but also allowing people to understand that I’m more than a football player.”
How the players will use their platform to affect meaningful change is the next challenge. Turner revealed that team president/CEO Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball attended the team meeting held Thursday, and that the players pressed management to help them by using their connections to government officials, for example. Amos said the front office was “very receptive” to the players’ concerns and requests but emphasized that it cannot be a “one-time thing” and that the conversations must continue — and lead to action.
“So when we do move forward as a team, they are part of it and they can be there backing us and helping us every step of the way,” Turner said. “The conversations that were had yesterday as a team, as an organization, they were emotional, they were impactful, and they were positive. It’s tough to say that they were positive with such negative acts that continue to happen in our society and our world, but the positivity that came from those conversations, it was communication between the entire organization.”
As for football, LaFleur acknowledged he wasn’t especially pleased with the execution, and that Saturday and Sunday’s practices will need to be sharper.
“One thing we talked about as a team afterwards is when you are away for a significant amount of time, which they were, every time we step out on that field, we’ve got to maintain our standard, and our standards can’t slip,” LaFleur said. “We have to make sure that we go out there ready to practice with the right mindset and just put our best foot forward each and every day.
“I thought some guys did an excellent job, and then there were some mental mistakes that occurred that we can’t have. Everybody for the most part is in Year 2 of this thing in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams — so we’re going to hold these guys to a high standard just like we hold our coaches to a high standard.”
Extra points
Right tackle Rick Wagner was in pads and took part in practice for the first time since sustaining an apparent left elbow injury in practice on Aug. 20. … With Wagner’s return, LaFleur said the competition for starting spots on the right side of the line will continue and could go all the way up to the opener. … Offensive lineman Yosh Nijman was activated from the physically unable to perform list and took part in practice. … Safety Raven Greene, cornerback Kabion Ento, linebacker Randy Ramsey and defensive lineman Montravius Adams did not practice. … As has been the case throughout camp, LaFleur gave the younger players extra work at the end of practice — snaps that are vital with cuts just eight days away. “Obviously, there’s some real competition, especially at the back end of that roster, to make the 53,” LaFleur said. “They’ve got to maximize those opportunities, some of these guys haven’t had a ton of ops. So they definitely have to showcase their skill and their talent.”
