While Sean Payton revels in Taysom Hill’s diverse skills, Matt LaFleur and Packers can only wonder what might’ve been

“That’s true,” Payton interjected as a Wisconsin reporter briefly summarized the tale during a conference call with Payton at midweek. “That’s completely true.”

As he and assistant GM Jeff Ireland watched more of the 6-foot-2, 221-pound Hill, Payton had the Saints scouting staff put together a cut-up montage of his best plays. And the more they saw of him, the more they liked him.

But even Payton acknowledges he didn’t envision the diversified role Hill now plays while biding his time backing up future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees. In fact, just as Payton got lucky watching McCaffrey, fate played a role in Hill getting a chance to play something other than quarterback for him, too.

“We did claim him as a quarterback. We still feel strongly in his ability to play that position,” Payton explained. “A few weeks into that season, we were nicked up a little bit with (injuries), and we had an extra spot (on the game-day roster). We decided we’d put him on a few special teams, and it kind of took off from there.

“He’s obviously a gifted athlete especially for his size. I think sometimes it’s hard to appreciate his strength and his speed. So we began to build a role for him in the kicking game and then it evolved to offense. And, it’s something that slowly took place.”