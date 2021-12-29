While ‘savoring this year,’ Aaron Rodgers looks forward, promises ‘quick decision’ on future, be it with Packers or elsewhere

“I’m just enjoying this season for this season, and I think playing next year will definitely be in the thought process,” Rodgers said. “One of the things that obviously (factors into that) — and you and I have talked about this over the years — wanting to not be a bum on the way out and to still be able to play is important to me. If this year has taught me anything, it’s that I still can play, I still have a love for the game, I’m still super competitive and still enjoy the process of the week.

“I miss practice, and it’s tough to not be out there week after week now. But I still do love competing and I love being out there.”