While Romeo Doubs sticks to his routine, Aaron Rodgers sees what the rookie is doing as anything but

GREEN BAY — A week into his first NFL training camp, Romeo Doubs has developed a daily routine.

“So, it starts the night before,” the Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver explained, preparing to launch into a detailed rundown of his schedule. “We get a script of what to work on. I know I have to stay in the playbook. That’s the first thing.”

Before bed, Doubs gets in some extra stretching, then calls it a night. He wakes up the next morning, heads straight to Lambeau Field, where he gets breakfast in the cafeteria, then spends some down time in the locker room before heading to the sauna or hot tub to loosen up for practice.

“Whatever feels great with me to be at my best,” Doubs said.

It’s clearly working for him. So well, in fact, that he should add one other daily item to his to-do checklist:

Making at least one attention-grabbing play during each practice.

Because that’s exactly what he’s doing.

“Every single day — you guys know, you’ve been watching — there’s been at least one ‘Wow’ play for him. And that’s rare for a young guy like that,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters gathered at his locker after Wednesday’s practice.

“Now, we’ve had some guys over the years do that, but they’re all in the top 10, I think, in the Packers’ receiving history. So, a good start for him.”

That’s an understatement — and while Rodgers knows putting Doubs in the class of a Davante Adams or Greg Jennings or Jordy Nelson or Randall Cobb is premature, he’s right about how Doubs has made plays like they did as rookies.

While the first of the three wide receivers who general manager Brian Gutekunst selected in the NFL draft, second-round pick Christian Watson, languishes on the physically unable to perform list recovering from the arthroscopic knee surgery he underwent after the offseason program ended, Doubs has been the offensive star of the first six practices.

And if there was any question whether a fourth-round pick from a non-Power Five school (Nevada) was merely an All-Ray Nitschke Field helmets-and-shorts sensation, Doubs erased any such doubts with Tuesday’s first full-pads practice.

Early in practice during 1-on-1 cornerback/wide receiver drills, Doubs burned 2021 first-round draft pick Eric Stokes so badly on a go route up the right sideline on a pass from Rodgers that Stokes slammed his helmet in frustration after the play.

And near the end of practice, Doubs stayed alive in the end zone on a third-and-goal play from the 5-yard line during a red-zone period. When No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love escaped pressure and made a pinpoint throw to him in the back corner of the end zone, Doubs plucked the ball and toe-tapped in bounds for the touchdown.

“He’s been playing at a high level,” Love said. “I know (firsthand) it’s tough for rookies trying to learn the offense, learn the system and play. But he’s been catching the ball really well and finding ways to get open.”

Added Rodgers, who has also had Doubs with the No. 1 offense with veteran Sammy Watkins working himself into shape after starting camp on the non-football injury list because of hamstring tightness: “He’s had a lot of opportunities, which has been great. With Sammy not practicing a couple days, and obviously Christian being out, lot of opportunities for him. And he’s made the most of it.

“It’s never been too big for him. I really like the approach. He’s a very humble kid, but you’re starting to see the personality come out a little bit, which is fun to see.”

Rodgers acknowledged Doubs continues to make mental mistakes but quickly added “you expect those” with a rookie. And while coach Matt LaFleur joked about being unaware of the buzz Doubs has generated — “You guys must be talking about it, but you know I don’t read your stuff,” he told beat writers — he’s been impressed by Doubs’ approach, too.

“He’s consistent, man. He’s got a great routine and he just goes out there with the right mentality,” LaFleur said. “He’s done a really good job up to this point. But it’s still early on. I mean, shoot, we haven’t even played a preseason game yet. But I like what we see in practice. He’s just got to keep stacking those days.”

That doesn’t mean Doubs won’t endure growing pains, and the Packers are expecting them.

“It’s exciting to watch players have good starts, but you also know there’s going to be ups and downs in camp and preseason,” Gutekunst said. “(But) as the physical toll and the mental toll start to load on these young players, you’re going to see some ups and downs.

“It’s a great start. It’s really a credit to his preparation and how he’s attacked those opportunities. He’s been prepared for the opportunities that have come his way, so it’s a good lesson.

“But as we get in here the next week or so, that mental load that they’re putting on these guys, along with the physical (toll) as their bodies start to feel the stress of what they’ve been going through, I think you’re going to see some ups and downs.”

That said, Gutekunst has seen exactly what he and the scouting staff saw on Doubs’ college film at Nevada, where the 6-foot-2, 204-pound Doubs caught 225 passes for 3,322 yards and 26 touchdowns in four years, including 80 receptions for 1,109 yards and 11 TDs last year as a senior.

“He was a very productive college player, a guy that could win a multitude of different ways as a route runner — speed, power, explosiveness,” Gutekunst said. “Early in camp here, I try to hold back on too much evaluation ‘cause really guys are still learning, guys are still getting in their comfort zones, working on things.

“When we get another week into this, a couple preseason games under our belt I think that’s really when the evaluations start to come out.”

For his part, Doubs intends to simply keep doing what he’s doing. After all, it’s worked brilliantly so far.

“It’s really important, because I have to set myself at a standard to make sure Aaron has enough trust in me — regardless of me being a rookie,” Doubs said. “I feel like my camp is going really good. But I continue to tell myself just focus on what’s next throughout the day. I just make sure I try not to get too high or low with myself.”

Extra points

Rodgers said he doesn’t know if he’ll play in any preseason games, even though he hasn’t seen any exhibition action since 2018. … Rodgers had a quick answer when asked whether he plans to play as long as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who turned 45 on Wednesday. “No. No,” Rodgers replied. “But happy birthday, Tom!” … Practice was moved inside the Don Hutson Center because the outside fields were wet. … Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who dropped out of Tuesday’s practice with tightness in his hamstring, took part in full during the jog-through tempo practice, and LaFleur said the team simply took a “precautionary” approach with him. … Running back Patrick Taylor (groin) and wide receiver Osirus Mitchell (quadriceps) did not practice. … LaFleur said Thursday’s practice will be in full pads. … While Love downplayed how good he was on Tuesday, LaFleur said that practice “might have been one of his best practices we’ve seen in three years.” … LaFleur is in the market for a new JUGS machine after the one the team uses to simulate punts malfunctioned during Tuesday’s practice, making the returners look inept as balls were muffed, bobbled and flat-out missed during the drill. “Put whatever price tag you want on it, I really don’t care. We have to get a new JUGS machine because I’ve never seen anything like that. That thing was ridiculous,” LaFleur said — and he wasn’t smiling. “It was awful. You couldn’t the ball to turn over. It was damn near impossible to catch. That was not the finest hour for our equipment staff.”