While rerun of Buffalo game plan won’t do the trick, Packers can learn from run-first success

GREEN BAY — To fully appreciate just how bizarro-world, upside-down the Green Bay Packers’ run-first offensive approach was in last Sunday night’s loss in Buffalo, consider the conversation Bills star edge rusher Von Miller had with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

NBC Sports’ cameras caught the back-and-forth between Miller and Rodgers after running back Aaron Jones was stuffed for a 1-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 run at the start of the fourth quarter, with the Packers down 17 points.

“I was taken aback a little bit,” Miller said immediately after the Bills’ 27-17 victory. “Of course, I want to get sacks and I want to rush the passer. So, I was like, ‘OK, they’ve got to start passing the ball. They’ve got to start passing the ball.’ But nope, they just kept running.

“I even asked Aaron Rodgers. On that fourth-and-1, I was like, ‘Hey, you're not going to drop back and pass the ball?’

“I'm not going to tell you what he said, because that’s my guy. I don’t want to get anything started. I was just, it was a shocker for me personally.”

Miller’s surprise was perfectly understandable. In a game in which the Packers ran 63 plays, 30 were carries by running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, 30 were passes thrown by Rodgers, and the other three plays were either sacks (two) or a Rodgers scramble (11 yards).

But those numbers were skewed very heavily toward the ground game until the Packers’ final three offensive possessions of the night, when the Packers, needing to rally, had no choice but to start throwing the ball, even without top wide receivers Allen Lazard (inactive because of a shoulder injury), Randall Cobb (on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain) and Christian Watson (concussion on opening offensive series).

After the failed fourth-and-1 play to Jones, the Packers ran 17 plays — and 15 of them were pass attempts. The other two plays were a 1-yard run by Jones, and Rodgers’ 11-yard scramble on what would have been another passing play. So, of the Packers’ first 46 plays, 29 of them (63%) were rushing attempts by Jones, who finished with 143 yards on 20 carries, and Dillon, who gained 54 yards on 10 rushes.

Is going that run-heavy — especially with a four-time NFL MVP at quarterback — a realistic offensive approach? Of course not.

But could the necessity of last week’s game plan lead to a more effective, balanced approach moving forward, starting with Sunday’s matchup on the road against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field?

Perhaps.

“I mean, for me, I’m always a run-first guy anyways. Anytime you ask me what play we should run, it’s always going to be a run play. That’s my bias,” said offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, who spent the previous three seasons as the Packers’ offensive line coach. “But, you want to be as balanced as possible. And as you go into a game plan, you have your (downfield) shots, you’ve got your runs, you’ve got your different plays. And as it goes, you’re (thinking), ‘OK, what are we doing well? What aren’t we doing well? How is this game progressing?’ And as you could see, the run game was working (against Buffalo).

“We just kept leaning on it. So that’s kind of how that game went. I always go into a game ready to run for 250 yards. That’s like my mindset every single time.”

Told that Rodgers’ mindset going into a game likely isn’t to run for 250 yards, Stenavich — one of Rodgers’ closest confidantes on the current coaching staff — smiled.

“Yeah, I mean … however he sees a defense, he’s got his attack and I’ve got mine. It’s kind of the yin and yang,” Stenavich said. “You just put it together and hopefully, it comes out well. But yeah, he’s a competitor. He always wants the ball in his hands and making plays.”

Stenavich clearly knows his quarterback.

Asked at midweek about his on-the-field chat with Miller, Rodgers called Miller “an old workout buddy” from their offseason sessions in southern California and said the two had “a few conversations” throughout the game. Ask how he responded to Miller’s are-you-going-to-throw-it-at-some-point, Rodgers dodged the question. “(I’ve) got some great Von stories,” he replied, “but just like that conversation, I'm going to keep the Von stories to myself.”

If that sounds like Rodgers might not have been particularly thrilled with handing the ball off the same number of times as he threw it, there’s a good chance Rodgers told Miller some variation on that sentiment.

But he couldn’t exactly deny the effectiveness of the run game, could he?

The Packers finished with a season-high 208 yards on the ground, and the 31 overall rushing attempts were their third-most in a game this season, after their 38 attempts (for 203 yards) in a Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears and their 35 attempts (for 199 yards) in a Week 4 win over the New England Patriots.

Although coach Matt LaFleur admitted that the run-to-pass ratio was out of whack for how he wants his offense to function — “You’d like to be somewhat balanced and have the run and pass feed off each other,” LaFleur said — perhaps the effort against the Bills proved an important point.

For all the times LaFleur faced questions about why he failed to get Jones more involved offensively, there was no such inquisition after the loss to the Bills. And for an offense that has struggled to find its identity during the first eight games, perhaps a greater commitment to the run game could be a starting point, leading in turn to a more effective play-action passing game and, maybe, the downfield shot plays that have been virtually non-existent.

“I feel like you’ve got to be able to do both — run and pass,” Jones said. “The guys up front, they did a great job, letting me and AJ run free. I think after we keep running the ball a little while, those (defensive linemen) get worn down and our big guys can just dominate them up front.”

Asked whether the run production against the Bills could help the Packers’ sputtering offense — the unit enters the matchup with the Lions ranked 26th in the 32-team NFL in scoring offense (18.1 points per game) and 17th in total offense (339.9 yards per game) — both Rodgers and LaFleur immediately pointed to how the run-first approach didn’t lead to enough points to win.

“A lot of it was a necessity-based,” Rodgers said of the game plan against the Bills. “We’ve obviously got to keep finding ways to get (Jones) the ball and (Dillon), because they're just dynamic players for us. … But, we’ve got to be balanced to win games. We rushed for 200 yards and lost by two scores, so lot of positives — but we're trying to win football games.”

Said LaFleur: “You’ve heard me say this a million times: Every game might have a different feel to it. The bottom line is, this game is about scoring more than your opponent. And right now, we’re not scoring enough points. So, do I think there’s a combination in there? Absolutely. There’s got to be a little bit of a threat of, ‘Hey, we're going to keep you off balance. You don't know exactly what we’re going to do.’ Because I do think when defenses zero in and they know exactly what’s coming, there’s a good chance they’re going to stop you.”

During their four-game losing streak, the loss to the Bills was the only game that came remotely close to a 50/50 run/pass split. In the first three losses, the Packers were heavily weighted toward the pass: Only 20 runs out of 61 plays in an Oct. 9 loss to the New York Giants in London; only 20 carries in 69 plays in their Oct. 16 loss to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field; and only 12 rushing attempts in 47 plays in an Oct. 23 loss to the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.

So while Stenavich knows he won’t convince Rodgers that turning the Packers offense into a run-first operation is a direct path to victory, it’s not outlandish to think the Bills game could bring Rodgers around to being a little more supportive of the run game.

“He knows how good our running backs are. He knows those guys are big-time playmakers when they get the ball in their hands. So, he’s not stupid,” Stenavich said. “Does he want to throw the ball 50 times a game? Probably. But he’s not dumb. He knows if things are working, then we’ve just got to keep working.

“But as you can see, we ran the ball for however many yards, controlled the clock, but we still have to score points. That’s where we still need those explosive plays down the field, we still need to be good in the red zone, stuff like that. It just being a holistic offense right now. That is what we need to improve on.”