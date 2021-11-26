While practice makes perfect, Packers hope offense can overcome Aaron Rodgers’ lack of practice time with smart communication

“Throughout the week last week, I was circling plays on the play sheet that I might want at least a walk-through rep of once we got later in the week,” Rodgers said at midweek when asked about how he and the coaches approached practices in advance of facing the Vikings. “We do walk-throughs every day, and so I’m obviously taking all of those. If I’m able to practice, I’ll definitely make sure we can hit some of those first-, second- and third-down plays on Friday when it’s just the red zone, and obviously Matt and Hack are very accommodating to that.”

The coaches do have Rodgers on the field as a spectator for all of the 11-on-11 reps the first-team offense takes, albeit with backup Jordan Love physically running the play.

LaFleur said he has Rodgers relay the calls on each play to Love over the helmet headset at practice so Rodgers is “just getting that practice of saying the play calls.” Then, after practice, Rodgers is going through what he sees on film of each play and pointing out alterations or adjustments to the coaches so they can communicate what he’s looking for from his teammates.