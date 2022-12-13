While playoff odds remain long, Aaron Rodgers, Packers keep the faith heading into final 4 games

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers has used the phrase repeatedly throughout this topsy-turvy season, even though the Green Bay Packers four-time NFL MVP quarterback wasn’t sure where he got it.

“Competitive greatness.”

Turns out, it was from a poster he had in his bedroom growing up in northern California.

“If I’m plagiarizing, then I apologize,” Rodgers said when asked about his 2022 mantra before the Packers’ bye week. “I used to have the pyramid on my wall when I was a kid. I wasn’t intentionally doing that, but that’s a good person to quote.”

It’s also an apropos way to view the Packers’ season as they’ll have to enjoy the difficult challenge of trying to make the playoffs.

The team returns for its first post-bye practice on Tuesday with a 5-8 record, in a three-way tie for the 10th-best record in the 15-team NFC.

No wonder the Packers’ odds of making the playoffs are calculated by the analytics crowd at roughly 4%, as even winning their remaining four post-bye games — next Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field, Christmas Day at the Miami Dolphins, and NFC North matchups at home against the Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day and the Detroit Lions on Jan. 8 or 9 — may not be enough to get them into the postseason.

Nevertheless, the Packers did get a little bit of help over the weekend in their long shot quest for a fourth straight postseason berth under coach Matt LaFleur, even though two of their five victories this season have come against the lowly, rebuilding Chicago Bears.

Both the Seattle Seahawks (7-6) and the New York Giants (7-5-1) lost on Sunday, though the Lions (6-7) won, beating the NFC North-leading Vikings (10-3). With 10 wins, the Vikings don’t have to worry about the Packers catching them for the division title, though their loss to the Lions meant the Vikings still haven’t clinched a playoff berth, much less the division.

With the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1), Dallas Cowboys (10-3), Vikings and San Francisco 49ers (9-4) all looking like cinches for the playoffs — the Eagles are the only team to have clinched a spot already — and the NFC South set to send its division champion (potentially with a sub-.500 record), the Packers are essentially in an eight-way race for two wild card spots.

With the Eagles and Cowboys in the NFC East together, the runner-up in that division figures to be the top wild card team. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) lead the NFC South, though the left-for-dead Carolina Panthers (5-8) and Atlanta Falcons (5-8) are only one game back with four to go.

That leaves the Giants, the Washington Commanders (7-5-1), the Seahawks, the Lions, the Packers, the NFC South’s two non-division winners and perhaps the Arizona Cardinals (4-8 entering their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the New England Patriots).

The Packers have already lost to the Giants, Commanders and Lions, though beating the Lions in the regular-season finale would lead to other tiebreakers coming into play beyond head-to-head.

Incredibly, if the Lions and Packers were to tie for the final playoff spot — without any other teams tying with them — it could come down to the fifth tiebreaker of “strength of victory,” as the head-to-head, NFC North record, NFC record and common games records could all wind up being the same.

Speaking last week in a bye-week Q&A session with reporters, general manager Brian Gutekunst emphasized the Packers haven’t been cropped out of the NFC playoff picture just yet, in his response to a question that presumed the team would miss the postseason for only the sixth time since 2000.

“Obviously heading into the season, being the No. 1 seed (in the NFC) the last two seasons leading into this season, a lot of high hopes, right?” Gutekunst said. “We were certainly expected to be competing for a championship — and we are still in it.

“If we’re able to dig our way back into this thing, we still kind of feel like we have the ability to do that. But this season has not gone as we expected.”

After the team’s pre-bye win at Chicago on Dec. 4, Rodgers said he thought both his broken right thumb and his injured ribs would be sufficiently healed before next Monday night’s matchup with the Rams, going so far as to say that he could be close to 100%.

“I feel good going to the bye week that maybe both of these things will be behind me,” Rodgers said. “I think my thumb is close to being a nonissue. I’m able to go back to taking a snap the old way, which has been really nice. And the ribs will be close (to healed), probably.”

With rookie wide receiver Christian Watson exploding onto the scene with eight touchdowns in the past four games, fellow rookie wideout Romeo Doubs set to return from a high-ankle sprain and the offensive line seemingly stabilized (except for left tackle David Bakhtiari’s emergency appendectomy on Dec. 2 leaving his status for the Rams game up in the air), maybe the Packers are well-positioned to win their final four games and find out if it’s good enough to get them into the dance.

“Every season’s new. Every season’s different. You can’t ever really completely count on what you had the season before carrying over to the next season,” Gutekunst said. “Obviously, we had some moving pieces and different things heading into the season, and it’s just taken us a little while to jell.

“But I do think there’s been some really positive signs of late, and we’ve just got to continue to be more consistent. I just think every season is new, every team — no matter how talented — has to come together. They have to go through that early part of the season and find their identity a little bit. And I think it’s taken us a little while.”

All of which leads back to Wooden’s pyramid. Atop the “competitive greatness” building block, there are two other attributes the Wizard of Westwood valued above all else: Faith, and patience — both of which have been tested for Rodgers this season.

“It has definitely been a lot of patience, I think, needing to be exercised at various times,” Rodgers admitted. “That’s the NFL. There’s always ups and downs and frustrations and excitement, and you have to have patience. Especially with a young team. It’s not always going to look exactly the way you want it to.

“Faith? I think John was probably referring to his own personal kind of religious faith for the most part. Him and I maybe don’t practice the same faith, but if you adjust the word and use the synonym ‘belief,’ I think that’s a very important characteristic to have as a leader.

“Because if you lose that belief or that hope at any time, you’re going to lose the locker room. Anybody who’s in a position to speak for the team, to represent the team, to be up in front of the room or up in front of the guys, you’ve got to exhibit that belief at all times. Even if maybe you don’t wholeheartedly believe it in that specific moment, you can’t ever let them know that.

“You always have to lean on that hope that things are going to get better. That’s why that belief and that patience usually goes hand in hand.”