 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

While Packers stand pat at trade deadline, Vikings upgrade with tight end T.J. Hockenson

  • 0

The Lions are trading tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings ahead of the NFL trade deadline, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Vikings made a significant deal to upgrade their offense on NFL trade deadline day, acquiring tight end T.J. Hockenson in a deal with the Lions on Tuesday.

Hockenson, a 2020 Pro Bowler who's caught 26 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns this season, should help the Vikings upgrade a position of need in their offense, with Irv Smith heading to injured reserve because of a high ankle sprain.

Adding another pass-catcher seemed like a priority for the Vikings even before Smith was hurt on Sunday, and Hockenson could help them solidify the tight end position in both 2022 and 2023.

People are also reading…

Smith returned from thumb surgery in time for the start of the regular season, but has just 22 catches for 168 yards this season. Johnny Mundt, who'd largely been a blocking tight end during his five years with the Rams, has already tripled his single-season high in catches (with 12 this year) and caught his first regular-season touchdown pass against the Cardinals on Sunday. But those 12 receptions have gone for just 76 yards, and Kirk Cousins' average throw to a tight end has traveled only 3.8 air yards — the sixth-shortest distance in the league, according to Sports Info Solutions.

Hockenson, by contrast, is averaging 15.2 yards per catch this season, the highest figure in the league among tight ends with at least 20 targets this season. His 134 yards after contact lead all NFL tight ends, according to SIS.

T.J. Hockenson, AP photo

T.J. Hockenson has been one of the league's most productive pass-catching tight ends since the Detroit Lions picked him eighth overall in the 2019 draft out of Iowa. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and has 2,068 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 186 receptions in 47 games.

To acquire Hockenson, the Vikings sent their 2023 second-round pick and their 2024 third-rounder to the Lions, who gave Minnesota a fourth-rounder in 2023 and a conditional fourth-rounder in 2024. The trade would be completed when Hockenson passes a physical.

Hockenson, the eighth overall pick in the 2019 draft, is making $965,000 on the final year of his rookie deal. The remaining costs of the Iowa product's $12.435 million signing bonus would stay with the Lions.

On Instagram, Hockenson (@theehock8) wrote: "Detroit, I can't tell you how appreciative I am to this city and fan base for accepting me and my family from the start. All the teammates and coaches that I've been w/ here have helped me every step of the way.

"MINNESOTA!!! Man I'm so excited! I can't wait to be a part of this organization. Been a Midwest kid since Day 1 and can't wait to be back."

Detroit had exercised Hockenson's option for the 2023 season; he is scheduled to make $9.392 million with the Vikings in 2023. Given the fact Smith will be a free agent after the season and Mundt is also signed for 2023, Hockenson's deal could mean Smith's time in Minnesota will end after this season.

The Hockenson deal is the second major trade Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has completed with the Lions in his first year with the team. Adofo-Mensah traded the 12th overall pick to Detroit in the first round of the draft so the Lions could move up to select Alabama receiver Jameson Williams.

The Vikings got the 32nd, 34th and 66th picks back in the deal, selecting Georgia safety Lewis Cine with the final pick of the first round. They sent the 34th pick to the Packers in a deal motivated by Green Bay's desire to move up for North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson, and the Vikings selected Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah 66th overall.

Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures

Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play. 

Photos: Green Bay Packers get back to work during organized team activities
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers get back to work during organized team activities

  • 0

Check out the scene from the practice field as the Packers returned from the long weekend to run training camp drills Tuesday in Green Bay. 

Photos: Aaron Rodgers joins teammates at Packers' mandatory minicamp
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Aaron Rodgers joins teammates at Packers' mandatory minicamp

  • 0

Check out the scene in Green Bay on Tuesday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the field for a minicamp practice alongside his teammates.

Photos: Packers fans flock to Green Bay for training camp practice
Pro football
alert top story topical

Photos: Packers fans flock to Green Bay for training camp practice

  • 0

Check out the scene in Green Bay as Packers fans get a chance to see the players up close and take in a training camp practice Saturday as the…

Photos: Green Bay Packers lose 28-21 to San Francisco 49ers in preseason opener
Pro football
alert top story topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers lose 28-21 to San Francisco 49ers in preseason opener

  • Associated Press
  • 0

Green Bay loses the turnover battle 3-1 on Friday night.

Photos: Green Bay Packers host joint practice with New Orleans Saints
Pro football
alert top story topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers host joint practice with New Orleans Saints

  • 0

With the first week of NFL preseason action in the books, the Green Bay Packers took to the practice field Tuesday for the first day of a two-…

Photos: Packers take down Saints in preseason battle at Lambeau Field
Pro football
topical

Photos: Packers take down Saints in preseason battle at Lambeau Field

  • 0

With backup quarterback Jordan Love taking most of the snaps — and third-stringer Danny Etling showing off his rushing ability — the Green Bay…

Photos: Packers drop season opener to rival Vikings
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers drop season opener to rival Vikings

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers got off to a rough start to the season, falling to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Min…

Photos: Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in first game at Lambeau Field
Pro football

Photos: Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in first game at Lambeau Field

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

The Packers made their home debut and beat NFC North Division rival, the Chicago Bears, 27-10 to improve to 1-1.

Photos: Packers edge Buccaneers in showdown between Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers edge Buccaneers in showdown between Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady

  • 0

Rodgers and Green Bay hold off Brady and Tampa Bay 14-12 when the Buccaneers fail to convert late 2-point conversion.

Photos: Packers edge Patriots 27-24 in OT
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers edge Patriots 27-24 in OT

  • 0

Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and Green Bay topped New England 27-24 to spoil rookie quarterback Bailey …

Photos: Packers come up short against Giants in London battle
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers come up short against Giants in London battle

  • 0

The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at To…

Photos: Packers out of sync in loss to Jets at home
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers out of sync in loss to Jets at home

  • 0

The Packers' struggles continued back on their home turf as the Jets pulled away in the second half for a 27-10 victory at Lambeau Field. 

Photos: Packers' skid continues with loss to Commanders
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers' skid continues with loss to Commanders

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers dropped their third straight game as the Washington Commanders pulled out a 23-21 win at FedEx Field. 

Photos: Bills dominate, sending Packers to 4th straight loss
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Bills dominate, sending Packers to 4th straight loss

  • 0

Green Bay (3-5) lost its fourth straight game, falling 27-17 to Buffalo on Sunday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics