While Packers’ COVID-19 issues persist, recovered Kenny Clark warns, ‘It hit me pretty hard’

GREEN BAY — The NFL’s decision to shorten the return-to-play timeline for players who contract COVID-19 could give the Green Bay Packers some of their players back more quickly than earlier this season, but that doesn’t mean those players will be ready to play any faster.
Just ask Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Clark was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 16, and had the NFL’s new five-day quarantine rules been in place, he might have been eligible to play in the Packers’ 31-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 19 — depending on when he’d tested positive.
But Clark said Wednesday — on the same day that five more of his teammates were added to the team’s various COVID-19 reserve lists — that he would have been in no shape physically to play so quickly after contracting the virus.
“Everybody’s different. I know for me, I would have wanted to play, but the first three days, it hit me pretty hard,” said Clark, who wound up returning last Saturday against Cleveland instead. “I lost some weight. My chest, my throat, everything was hurting. I had a bad cough. I had everything besides the chills. And I had it for like three days.
“Some people don’t get symptoms at all. Some people do. Some people get mild symptoms. I know for me, I got hit hard with it. I would have wanted to play, but they would have seen me and they probably would have been like, ‘Naw, there’s no way we’re going to throw you out there looking like this or feeling like this.’”
On Wednesday, the Packers added punter Corey Bojorquez, safety Henry Black, tight end Tyler Davis, defensive end Kingsley Keke and practice-squad cornerback Jayson Stanley to their COVID-19 lists, running the team’s not-so-grand total to 16 players after wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was activated with a roster exemption Wednesday afternoon.
Still on the COVID-19 list are tight end Marcedes Lewis, inside linebacker Oren Burks, wide receiver/returner Amari Rodgers, cornerbacks Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles, offensive lineman Ben Braden and outside linebacker Tipa Galeai from the active roster; inside linebacker Ty Summers and outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers from injured reserve; and outside linebacker Ladarius Hamilton and defensive lineman RJ McIntosh from the practice squad.
To help fill the roster, the Packers elevated former University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement while signing linebacker Aaron Adeoye, offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, running back Kerrith Whyte and Stanley to the practice squad before putting Stanley on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
“That list is continuing to get longer, unfortunately,” head coach Matt LaFleur lamented. “But it is what it is.”
To try to limit further infections, LaFleur had the team hold its pre-practice installation meetings in person but was looking to shift to virtual meetings after practice.
“Especially with our situation right now, this is kind of uncharted waters for us,” LaFleur said. “We’ll do our best try to keep everybody safe and try to avoid it as best as we can, but I think this is something that is unavoidable, as you guys can see. It’s not only sweeping across our league, but you see it in other leagues, you see it just in society. That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”
‘Gradual’ ramp-up for Alexander
As expected, the Packers activated No. 1 cornerback Jaire Alexander from injured reserve on Wednesday, but the move was more or less procedural, as Wednesday was the deadline to activate him and make him eligible to play this season after opening his practice window three weeks earlier. So while the team is hopeful that Alexander will play — be it Sunday night against Minnesota, in the regular-season finale at Detroit on Jan. 9 or in the playoffs — it’s unclear when exactly Alexander will return to the field.
Alexander has been sidelined since suffering a shoulder injury Oct. 3 against Pittsburgh. He was officially listed as a limited participant in practice.
“It’s going to be gradual,” LaFleur said when asked how the team would re-integrate Alexander into the lineup. “When he’s ready, then he’ll be available. But I think it’s just more or less making sure that everybody feels comfortable with where he’s at and making sure that he’s good for the long haul.”
Extra points
In addition to Alexander, tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle) and running back Aaron Jones (knee) were limited during practice. … Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) remained out of practice, although LaFleur said Bakhtiari is “doing well. We’ll see where he’s at, just taking it a day at a time with him.” … Quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued to miss practice to rest his fractured left pinkie toe. … Defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (back) did not practice. … LaFleur said veteran right tackle Billy Turner (knee) is “still a little ways away” from returning but that he’s “made really good progress. We’re hopeful to get him back sooner than later.” … Center Josh Myers remains on IR, and LaFleur said Myers is “not quite there yet. But we’re hopeful that eventually he’ll be able to go.”
Photos: Packers' 2021 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2021 from the preseason through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
