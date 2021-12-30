While Packers’ COVID-19 issues persist, recovered Kenny Clark warns, ‘It hit me pretty hard’

“That list is continuing to get longer, unfortunately,” head coach Matt LaFleur lamented. “But it is what it is.”

To try to limit further infections, LaFleur had the team hold its pre-practice installation meetings in person but was looking to shift to virtual meetings after practice.

“Especially with our situation right now, this is kind of uncharted waters for us,” LaFleur said. “We’ll do our best try to keep everybody safe and try to avoid it as best as we can, but I think this is something that is unavoidable, as you guys can see. It’s not only sweeping across our league, but you see it in other leagues, you see it just in society. That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

‘Gradual’ ramp-up for Alexander