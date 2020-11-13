While not as serious as COVID-19’s many other challenges, Packers’ team camaraderie proves challenging, too

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers had to know when he cast doubt on the NFL’s COVID-19 testing protocols during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM radio that his thoughts would draw lots of attention.

And they did.

Among the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s thoughts were about whether the NFL was instituting its strict protocols for the right reasons (“Obviously the proponents of all that say it’s necessary to get us to the finish line and to the season, but I think there’s a lot of questions about, ‘Are we doing all this based on science? And it’s all necessary?’” Rodgers wondered), his frustration with the league’s enforcement of the protocols (Rodgers lamented the feeling of “big brother spying on you all the time”) and about the possibility that some of the rules were simply for show (“Some of it is definitely for the optics of it; some of it is probably based on science,” he said).

But perhaps lost amid Rodgers’ comments about the “double standards” of the NFL’s approach were his observations on the type of impact the novel coronavirus and the resulting protocols have had upon something he believes is vital to a team’s success: Chemistry.