While not as serious as COVID-19’s many other challenges, Packers’ team camaraderie proves challenging, too

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers had to know when he cast doubt on the NFL’s COVID-19 testing protocols during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM radio that his thoughts would draw lots of attention.
And they did.
Among the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s thoughts were about whether the NFL was instituting its strict protocols for the right reasons (“Obviously the proponents of all that say it’s necessary to get us to the finish line and to the season, but I think there’s a lot of questions about, ‘Are we doing all this based on science? And it’s all necessary?’” Rodgers wondered), his frustration with the league’s enforcement of the protocols (Rodgers lamented the feeling of “big brother spying on you all the time”) and about the possibility that some of the rules were simply for show (“Some of it is definitely for the optics of it; some of it is probably based on science,” he said).
But perhaps lost amid Rodgers’ comments about the “double standards” of the NFL’s approach were his observations on the type of impact the novel coronavirus and the resulting protocols have had upon something he believes is vital to a team’s success: Chemistry.
“You can go down to practice and hit each other and be in close contact, but you have to have plexiglass in between you and the guy next to you in the locker room. You can dap up a guy after the game, but you can't eat at the same lunch table as a teammate?” Rodgers said on the show on Tuesday. “It definitely puts a strain on that locker-room conversation and camaraderie.”
Call it the collateral damage of a season on the brink. While the pandemic has brought far greater tragedies than football players not being able to interact the way they normally would, it has made this season more difficult in terms of team bonding.
Rodgers explained how the Lambeau Field cafeteria is now filled with one-person tables, expressing his frustration that he can no longer sit down at lunch with a teammate. (It was at one such table that Rodgers had a seminal conversation with offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, one that may have altered the trajectory of Patrick’s career.)
Rodgers also spoke of the plexiglass dividers that are between each locker and how they made simple conversations difficult, and related how head coach Matt LaFleur had rearranged the room so players were no longer clustered by position group. Instead, the lockers alternate in an offense-defense-offense-defense pattern, so Rodgers’ next-closest locker-room neighbor is inside linebacker Oren Burks instead of backup quarterback Tim Boyle.
Those concerns are real, and LaFleur said Friday he has tried to mitigate the impact of the virus on team camaraderie by including as many socially-distanced interactions as possible. He’s enlisted the help of player programs director Grey Ruegamer to come up with bonding ideas (like a cornhole tournament at the team hotel in the Twin Cities before the Sept. 13 opener at Minnesota), but for a head coach who installed a basketball hoop in the team meeting room and holds spelling bees and other competitions to facilitate closer connections among players and coaches, it has been a challenge.
“It is much more challenging in this day and age when you’re trying to keep your players further than six feet apart with all the contact tracing that they have to wear. It is a challenge,” LaFleur said. “I think everybody has just accepted that this is the reality for now. Hopefully, we’ll keep making progress in regards to being able to combat this virus. We’ll see what the future holds but certainly it has been trying on everybody.”
LaFleur is well aware of the issues the state of Wisconsin has had, having been a hotspot for the better part of a month. On Friday, the state once again broke its single-day record for positive tests (7,777) and had 42% of the 18,510 tests administered come back positive.
The Packers have been in what the NFL calls its intensive protocol since rookie running back AJ Dillon had a positive test come back on Nov. 2, on a test he’d taken before the Packers’ game against the Vikings the day before. Another rookie, inside linebacker Krys Barnes, tested positive last week, while three other players (rookie inside linebacker Kamal Martin, rookie quarterback Jordan Love and veteran running back Jamaal Williams) were also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after being deemed high-risk close contacts of Dillon or Barnes.
LaFleur said the team was set to be taken out of the intensive protocol on Friday. But he also expressed concerns about the well-being of Love and Dillon, who have been quarantined and connected to the team only through Zoom calls and other virtual means.
“I worry about everybody in this year, just being isolated. It’s been a weird year,” LaFleur said. “You have to be mindful of where you go and what you do. Certainly, I think about the impact that it’s had – not only on our football team, but pretty much every team in the world regardless of sport. You’re not allowed to do a lot of the functions, the get-togethers, the team-building experiences that you have in the past. And I think what makes being part of a team so special.
“So absolutely, I always worry about that when these guys aren’t supposed to get together outside of the building. But it’s something that we’re having to deal with. It’s not only us, it’s everybody. It is what it is and we’re trying to make the best of it.”
So far, the Packers have, with a 6-2 record entering Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field. While their Nov. 5 game at San Francisco was in peril for a time after positive COVID-19 tests on both sides, that game was played as scheduled.
That said, the Packers still haven’t had fans in attendance for games at Lambeau Field, as the matchup with the Jaguars will be their fourth this season in their empty stadium. Team president Mark Murphy has yet to say whether fans will be allowed to attend any of the final four home games.
“If I look back to maybe April or May, I think a lot of people were thinking, ‘Hey, there’s no way we’re going to play without fans.’ And here we are, we’ve played eight games – two games with a limited number of fans (at Tampa Bay and Houston) and six without fans. So, that’s been an interesting change,” Rodgers said in his weekly Zoom call with reporters at midweek. “Obviously, we had some games moved (for other teams), but that we got eight games in, I think, is a win. Now we’ve got to get to the end of the season.”
Health watch
Veteran left tackle David Bakhtiari, sidelined by a chest injury since Oct. 18, was removed from the injury report and will play against the Jaguars. But the status of the team’s top two cornerbacks, Jaire Alexander and Kevin King, is uncertain.
Alexander, who suffered a concussion against San Francisco on Nov. 5, is doubtful after taking part in practice on a limited basis Friday, while King, who hasn’t played since suffering a quadriceps injury Oct. 5 against Atlanta, was limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable. Tight end Robert Tonyan (ankle) is also questionable after not practicing Friday.
Fullback/tight end John Lovett has been ruled out and his season is over after he suffered a torn ACL in his knee during Thursday’s practice. “What an unfortunate circumstance,” LaFleur said.
Wide receiver Allen Lazard (core muscle surgery) and inside linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral) remain on injured reserve and aren’t guaranteed of being activated for Sunday’s game. Lazard did not practice on Friday and NFL Network reported he’s still experiencing “soreness,” while Kirksey did practice. LaFleur said he would give both players up until game-time to see if they’re ready, but that would mean activating each of them to the 53-man roster on Saturday, then deciding on Sunday whether to let them play or putting them on the game-day inactive list.
“That’s exactly what has to happen,” LaFleur said. “That’s something we’ll talk about later this afternoon and even tomorrow and see where we’re at."
