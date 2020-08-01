While MLB battles COVID-19 outbreaks, Packers, NFL keep watchful eye ‘because they know they’ve got next’

It’s a challenge some coaches claimed was unrealistic when the guidelines were first announced in June, with Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh going so far as to say they were “humanly impossible.”

The Packers will start finding out what’s possible on Monday, when they are slated to begin strength-and-conditioning workouts and light walkthrough sessions as a group — albeit broken up into smaller pods. Because the team opted not to cut down to 80 players immediately as others did, the Packers are having to split their squad to adhere to league rules.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, appearing on ESPN’s “The Return of Sports” TV special in June, acknowledged the logistical challenges each team will be facing throughout training camp in hopes of the season starting on time with the reigning Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs facing the Houston Texans on Sept. 10 — with the Packers set to open up their season on Sept. 13 against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

But he indicated testing — with rapid results to prevent outbreaks like the Marlins’ troubles — will be of the utmost importance.