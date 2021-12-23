While missing Robert Tonyan, Packers aim for greater tight end production down the stretch

“They never get enough credit for what they do — especially in the run game,” Hackett said of the tight ends. “I mean, really, in the end, how you want to run the football is really determined by the tight ends. … And then the things they’ve done in the pass game, not just necessarily in the routes but even helping with protection, whether they’ve been 100% protecting or assisting or chipping or anything like that, they’ve done a really good job. And it’s given Aaron time to make plays down the field.

“And then you add in that component of the pass game, I mean, Marcedes Lewis has been doing an amazing job, not only just catching the ball but the runs after the catch. So all those guys have done a great job contributing and understanding their role, and within the play understanding what we’re asking them to do. They keep their head down and they keep working, and it’s been great to see all those guys contribute.”