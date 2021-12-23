While missing Robert Tonyan, Packers aim for greater tight end production down the stretch

GREEN BAY — Unless the NFL is planning to change their rules and allow tight ends to tool around on electric vehicles like the combination go kart/wheelchair Robert Tonyan was driving around Clarke Hinkle Field last week, the Green Bay Packers won’t be getting their No. 1 tight end back this season.
Oh, they got Tonyan back at practice last week, complete with the motorized vehicle he’s driving following surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, suffered during the team’s Oct. 28 win at Arizona. No. 3 quarterback Kurt Benkert even threw Tonyan a pass during the individual drills at the start of practice, though the two didn’t quite connect.
“Some sweet wheels, aren't they?” joked tight ends coach Justin Outten. “The energy that he brings, no matter if he's scooting around or walking around, it's just contagious.”
Outten and the rest of the Packers coaching staff are hoping the tight ends’ collective productivity of late — from graybeard Marcedes Lewis to second-year man Josiah Deguara to lesser-known contributors Dominique Dafney and Tyler Davis — also is contagious.
Deguara, a third-round pick a year ago who missed most of his rookie season with a torn ACL, has caught 10 passes for 110 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown at Minnesota, over the past four games. The 37-year-old Lewis, who has been known for his blocking, leadership and role as quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ consigliere than his pass catching, caught four passes for 51 yards in a win over the Chicago Bears two weeks ago and three passes for 40 yards in last Sunday’s win at Baltimore. And Davis, signed off the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad on Sept. 28, even chipped in with a critical 22-yard catch against the Ravens to set up the Packers’ second touchdown of the day.
“Those guys have done a great job,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think (offensive coordinator) Nathaniel Hackett and the rest of our offensive staff have done a really nice job of trying to incorporate those guys more into the passing game, whether it’s with some of our play-actions or keepers that we’ve been doing. Certainly, Aaron’s done a great job of going out there and executing, and it comes down to our O-line and backs just providing the time for him to be able to progress through his reads.”
Although Tonyan’s numbers were down this season (18 receptions, 204 yards, two touchdowns) from his breakout 2020 season (52 receptions, 586 yards, 11 touchdowns), much of that was due to limited opportunities while he spent more time blocking than running routes as the Packers dealt with injury issues on the offensive line. But he was starting to get revved up at the time of his injury, having caught four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown in an Oct. 24 win over Washington and reeling in three passes for 49 yards before suffering his knee injury on a 33-yard third-quarter catch-and-run against the Cardinals.
Now, it falls to Lewis, Deguara, Dafney and Davis to make up for Tonyan’s absence, not only as receivers but as blockers, too — something Tonyan grew by leaps and bounds in during the past several seasons.
“They never get enough credit for what they do — especially in the run game,” Hackett said of the tight ends. “I mean, really, in the end, how you want to run the football is really determined by the tight ends. … And then the things they’ve done in the pass game, not just necessarily in the routes but even helping with protection, whether they’ve been 100% protecting or assisting or chipping or anything like that, they’ve done a really good job. And it’s given Aaron time to make plays down the field.
“And then you add in that component of the pass game, I mean, Marcedes Lewis has been doing an amazing job, not only just catching the ball but the runs after the catch. So all those guys have done a great job contributing and understanding their role, and within the play understanding what we’re asking them to do. They keep their head down and they keep working, and it’s been great to see all those guys contribute.”
Deguara’s emergence is especially vital. While Lewis is beloved among his teammates — “It’s always fun to get the Big Dog the ball,” LaFleur said, “(because) all the guys are barking for him” — the Packers seemed to be planning for Deguara to have a colossal role in last year’s offense before his injury. Instead, it was Tonyan who emerged as one of Rodgers’ favorite go-to receivers, and during the time Deguara was sidelined, he missed out on developing that connection with the quarterback that is so vital to success in the offense. Gradually, though, that chemistry has grown, and Lewis has done his best to help it along.
“Josiah just wants to be the best he can be, right? That is the bar in my tight end room, is being your personal best every day, coming into work and finding something to get better at,” Lewis said proudly. “It doesn’t matter if you’re 22 or 37, right? If you ever feel like you know it all or there’s no more to learn, then you’re not in the right room.
“He’s doing an amazing job of doing his best job of what’s asked. The sky’s the limit for him. Bobby was the same. Bobby came in, busted his butt, worked his way up. It’s unfortunate that he had his injury but before that, he was doing his thing. The same’s going to be for Josiah. As long as he’s diligent about his approach and his process, and I think he will be.”
Extra points
Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who missed Sunday’s win after contracting COVID-19, was back at practice but still must clear a few hurdles before officially being activated and playing on Saturday. “Kenny is still going through the protocols,” LaFleur said. “Provided he clears those, he'll play.” … Rodgers, once again trying to rest his fractured left pinkie toe, did not practice but will play. … As expected, the Packers ruled out left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), inside linebacker/special teamer Ty Summers (hamstring), wide receiver Malik Taylor (shoulder) and right tackle Billy Turner (knee). Dafney (ankle) is questionable. … For the Browns, who lost starting center and ex-Packer JC Tretter to the reserve/COVID-19 list, safety John Johnson (hamstring) was ruled out. Defensive end Myles Garrett (groin) and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee) are questionable.