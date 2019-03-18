GREEN BAY — After an active opening week of free agency in which he added four new faces to the Green Bay Packers’ roster, general manager Brian Gutekunst said there could be some worthwhile bargains to be found as free agency moved into its second week.

It looks like other teams might be finding a few ex-Packers bargains, too.

Veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland, an in-season pickup last year who bolstered the team’s injury-plagued secondary, departed Monday after agreeing to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs, a league source confirmed. ESPN.com was first to report Breeland’s departure, and NFL Network reported that the is for one year at $5 million, plus incentives.

Breeland, 27, signed with the Packers in late September after the team showed interest in him in the spring in free agency and Breeland’s three-year, $24 million deal with the Carolina Panthers was voided because of a non-football foot injury. He wound up playing in seven games, starting five, and had a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown against Miami late in the season.

With Breeland departing, the Packers figure to count heavily on cornerbacks Kevin King and Jaire Alexander, their top draft picks the past two years, as well as veteran Tramon Williams and second-year cornerback Josh Jackson in coverage.

Meanwhile, veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb was visiting the Dallas Cowboys’ facility on Monday, ESPN.com reported. Cobb, 28, is an unrestricted free agent after the four-year, $40 million deal he signed in March 2015 expired.

Cobb was plagued by hamstring injuries last season and finished with just 38 receptions for 383 yards and two touchdowns after a nine-catch, 142-yard performance in the season-opener against Chicago, in which he caught a game-winning 75-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to cap the Packers’ come-from-behind victory.

The Cowboys are in the market for a slot receiver after free agent Cole Beasley departed for the Buffalo Bills last week. The Los Angeles Rams have also shown interest in Cobb, and it’s unclear whether the Packers are interested in bringing him back if they can do so at a reasonable price.

“Randall has been a great player for us. He’s one of the all-time Packers,” Gutekunst said at the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis late last month. “We’re kind of still putting that puzzle together. (You have to) kind of see where their markets are going to be at, and does that fit what we’re trying to do as a football team?”

Another of the Packers best wide receivers in recent years, Jordy Nelson, was set to visit the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, ESPN reported. Seahawks GM John Schneider was on the Packers staff in 2008 when Green Bay drafted Nelson, who was cut by the Oakland Raiders last week. The Chiefs, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans are also reportedly interested in Nelson.

The Packers did make it official with veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, announcing his signing. Lewis came to terms on a one-year deal last week.

Lewis, who turns 35 in May, played in all 16 games last season but was targeted just four times and caught three passes for 39 yards. He’s primarily a blocker at this point in his career but could play a meaningful role for new head coach Matt LaFleur, who said at the combine that his scheme requires a strong blocker at tight end.

Lewis also has history with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who was his coordinator and play-caller in Jacksonville in 2016 and ’17, when Lewis had 44 receptions for 487 yards and six touchdowns.