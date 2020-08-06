While holding out hope for later in the season, Packers rule out having fans at first two Lambeau Field games

Extra points

Coach Matt LaFleur told reporters during a Zoom call he informed players their first on-field practice will be on Saturday, Aug. 15. For now, players can only do strength-and-conditioning workouts and walk-throughs, with in-pads practices permitted starting on Aug. 17, but based on LaFleur’s timeline, the Packers appear unlikely to don pads until after that. “We do have a schedule mapped out, (but) it’s going to be very, very fluid,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got to get a good feel for where our guys are at. … We’ve got to be very strategic and mindful of how we plan out our practices.” … LaFleur said he spoke at length with all of his assistant coaches about whether or not they wanted to coach this season amid COVID-19, and none of his staffers expressed a desire to sit out the season. “That’s something that we definitely talked to all of our staff members about, just making sure that they felt comfortable with the situation, with the protocols that we had in place,” LaFleur said. “I don’t think we had any reservations.” … The Packers did not have any players officially opt out of the 2020 season before Thursday afternoon’s deadline, so as of now it’s only wide receiver Devin Funchess who has chosen not to play this season because of COVID-19 concerns. Players are still able to opt out after the deadline and receive a stipend but must either have a severe family situation related to COVID-19 or be diagnosed with a high-risk condition himself.