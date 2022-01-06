While COVID-19 puts Jaire Alexander’s comeback on hold, Packers eager to corner market in playoffs

GREEN BAY — Still stuck on the COVID-19 reserve list and unable to practice this week, Jaire Alexander’s return to the Green Bay Packers defensive lineup is unlikely to come in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Detroit.
But it’s starting to sound like a matter of when, not if, the second-team All-Pro cornerback makes his return. While there’s still uncertainty about some of the Packers’ other injured star players, this much is assured once Alexander returns: The Packers’ secondary will have an abundance of quality cornerbacks to match up against playoff opponents.
With first-round pick Eric Stokes having come of age in recent weeks, in-season pickup Rasul Douglas bursting onto the scene, nickel cornerback Chandon Sullivan filling the nickel role and former starter Kevin King still in the mix, defensive backs coach Jerry Gray likes the options he’ll have at his disposal if Alexander, sidelined since suffering a shoulder injury Oct. 3 against Pittsburgh, returns for the postseason.
“I look at it as a good problem to have, when you have a lot of good corners,” Gray said Thursday afternoon. “When you can put those guys on the football field at the same time, that’s just going to help us out.”
It probably would have helped Alexander to play a handful of snaps against the Lions, just to get back in the swing of tackling and absorbing contact after being sidelined for so long. He was activated from injured reserve last week but wasn’t ready to play in last Sunday night’s win over Minnesota, but with the playoff bye week coming, he could be cleared in advance of an NFC divisional playoff game Jan. 22 or 23.
Gray’s hope is Alexander will be far enough past the shoulder injury that he won’t be worried about it mentally, knowing his shoulder will hold up physically after getting the go-ahead from doctors.
“Once he’s cleared and Jaire says, ‘OK, coach I’m ready to roll,’ we’re going to try to put Jaire in the best position for him to help us win football games this year,” Gray said. “We’re going to do what’s best for Jaire. We know his willingness is going to be there, his athletic ability is going to be there. The first part is, he has to get past that mental (hurdle). ‘Am I going to get hurt again?’ And that’s natural. But once he gets past that, then you’re going to see Jaire playing at his best.”
Hackett to interview during bye
Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said his interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ vacant head coaching position is set for next week during the Packers’ playoff bye. The team requested an interview with him last week, but Hackett said he wanted to hold off until the Packers had secured the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the first-round bye that comes with it.
“When they reached out early, I owed it to this organization, all these players. We wanted to wrap up that No. 1 seed. That was so important to do,” Hackett said. “It’s a dream for any football coach to even have an opportunity to potentially become a head coach. Just to have that opportunity, it’s a credit to everybody — I mean, I wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for all the great people around here. … I’m very excited, but the No. 1 priority is going to be winning that Super Bowl. That’s what all the coaches are always going to say, but very lucky to have that No. 1 seed to be able to take advantage of this opportunity.”
Smith blasts MVP voter
Outside linebackers coach Mike Smith had some harsh words for Chicago-area NFL reporter Hub Arkush, who created a firestorm earlier in the week by saying he wouldn’t vote for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for MVP because Rodgers is “the biggest jerk in the league” and a “bad guy.” Arkush is one of 50 voters for The Associated Press’ postseason awards.
“What is that guy’s name from Chicago, the Hub guy?” Smith said while answering an unrelated question about edge rushers Preston Smith and Rashan Gary being on the verge of each recording 10 sacks on the season. “I mean, I had to look him up just to see who it was. (He) looks like somebody that does my taxes. … For him to say something like that and what he votes and stuff, that’s a huge issue, huge problem. Whoever that guy is, he shouldn’t even vote again. If you want to see the character of a man, look how he treats others that are not equal. And I’ll tell you one thing about Aaron Rodgers. I’ve never seen him treat a guy bad.
“It’s one of the most misleading things I’ve ever seen since I’ve been here. … It’s a disgrace. To me, you can say a guy’s a jerk and a bad guy. People that say what (Arkush) did in public, on air, that’s a bad guy.”
Extra points
Rodgers was able to practice on a limited basis on Thursday, a rare occurrence since fracturing the pinkie toe on his left foot while working out during his COVID-19 quarantine in early November. How much Rodgers will play against the Lions remains a mystery. … Left tackle David Bakhtiari didn’t take part Thursday, but that was by design, coach Matt LaFleur said. “Dave had a great work (Wednesday),” LaFleur said, adding the team’s plan was to have Bakhtiari do conditioning on Thursday and then practice again on Friday. Asked if Bakhtiari could see limited action against the Lions, LaFleur replied, “I think we’ll get through Friday and see where we’re at on Saturday and potentially make that call then.” … Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (elbow) and running back Aaron Jones (knee) practiced on a limited basis, while defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (illness) did not practice for the second straight day.