While COVID-19 puts Jaire Alexander’s comeback on hold, Packers eager to corner market in playoffs

Gray’s hope is Alexander will be far enough past the shoulder injury that he won’t be worried about it mentally, knowing his shoulder will hold up physically after getting the go-ahead from doctors.

“Once he’s cleared and Jaire says, ‘OK, coach I’m ready to roll,’ we’re going to try to put Jaire in the best position for him to help us win football games this year,” Gray said. “We’re going to do what’s best for Jaire. We know his willingness is going to be there, his athletic ability is going to be there. The first part is, he has to get past that mental (hurdle). ‘Am I going to get hurt again?’ And that’s natural. But once he gets past that, then you’re going to see Jaire playing at his best.”

Hackett to interview during bye

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said his interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ vacant head coaching position is set for next week during the Packers’ playoff bye. The team requested an interview with him last week, but Hackett said he wanted to hold off until the Packers had secured the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the first-round bye that comes with it.