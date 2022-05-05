While Christian Watson will be the focus, Packers ‘other’ rookie wideouts look to make impressions, too

GREEN BAY — When the next generation of Green Bay Packers — draft picks, undrafted free agents, and tryout players hoping to keep their football dreams alive — take the field for the first time Friday afternoon for their first practice as professionals, surely most eyes will lock in on Christian Watson, the second-round pick from North Dakota State.

And understandably so. While Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst extended the franchise’s two-decade streak of not using a first-round draft pick on a wide receiver for another year last week, the Packers traded both of their second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 59) to move up and take Watson at No. 34 overall — making him the team’s highest-drafted wideout since then-head coach/GM Mike Sherman took Florida State’s Javon Walker in the first round (No. 20 overall) in 2002.

On top of that, while most other teams’ first-round picks generate the most buzz at their respective post-draft rookie camps, the Packers’ two first-rounders — inside linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, college teammates at Georgia who went six picks apart (Nos. 22 and 28) last week — play positions that don’t exactly lend themselves to deep scrutiny in the shorts-and-helmets environment of a May practice.

Wide receivers on the other hand? Sideline observers can watch most of the key aspects of their games, from their agility at the line of scrimmage, to their speed down the field, to their athleticism when the ball is in the air, to their hand-eye coordination and ability to catch the football when it arrives.

And while it won’t be four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers slinging it to Watson and the rest of the receivers, it’ll be a first-impression moment, to be sure. And fair or not, that impression will matter, given the state of the Packers’ receiving corps and the team’s need for someone — anyone — to help offset the offseason loss of two-time first-team All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for the first-round pick that turned into Walker and the second-round pick that allowed the Packers to go up 19 spots and take Watson.

“In terms of my role, I think that’s something that will be more defined as I get out there and get to work. Nothing set in stone, obviously,” Watson said following the draft. “I’m fully prepared to give this thing everything I’ve got, and obviously try to expand my role. But in terms of specific role, I haven't heard anything about that yet. I think the opportunities will come through the work that I put in once I get there.”

It won’t just be Watson getting to work, however. The Packers took two other receivers on Day 3 of the draft — Nevada’s Romeo Doubs in the fourth round (No. 132 overall) and Nebraska’s Samori Toure in the seventh round (No. 258 overall).

With veteran Allen Lazard yet to sign his restricted free agent tender, new veteran addition Sammy Watkins getting ready for a new offensive scheme and last year’s wide receiver draft pick, third-rounder Amari Rodgers, having struggled as a rookie, opportunities abound for anyone who seizes them.

“You're not going to find Davante Adams — at least, not initially,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “Certainly, I don’t want to limit any of these guys and say they can’t become that. But you’re talking about one of the elite receivers in the game. And I think even if you look at Davante’s first couple of years — as a matter of fact, throughout this process, I went back and watched some of Davante’s highlights from college and just how he moved, and I would say he looks a little bit different (now) than he did then — it’s a process. And it takes some time.

“Hopefully we can get these guys up to speed pretty quickly. And it's going to start with just how they attack it and how fast they pick this up. Certainly, we're going to push them to be their best right away because that's what we need from them.”

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound Doubs is an interesting prospect, having caught 80 passes for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and having made an impression on the Packers scouting staffers by playing faster on film than his timed speed (4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash) and winning them over during his pre-draft visit to Green Bay.

“We liked the upside of Romeo,” Packers co-director of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan said. “He’s been a very productive player. He’s had two 1,000-yard seasons (at Nevada) and we thought he played fast on tape. He’s good with the ball in his hand. He’s a fairly big kid, he’s long. We thought he was very intriguing. A good value where we got him. We think he’s got some upside and ability to grow into a player.”

Said Doubs: “This organization will get everything out of me. They see the potential that I have, so it’s really just up to me to take advantage and make the best of it.”

The 6-1, 191-pound Toure, meanwhile, is also intriguing. He spent five years at Montana, redshirting in 2016 and missing out on the 2020 season after the fall FCS season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But he entered the transfer portal after graduating and landed at Nebraska, where he caught 46 passes for 898 yards and five touchdowns for the Huskers last season. His best season at Montana was in 2019, when he caught 87 passes for 1,495 yards and 13 TDs.

“(Playing at Nebraska) kind of proved to other people what I already knew myself: That I can play with the best of the best, at the Power 5 level,” Toure said. “Other than that, what it really showed me is that I can adapt to a new situation, new playbook, new teammates, new coaches, new system, new place. That showed me a lot because that’s what I’ve got to do right now, making that move to the NFL.”

Whether Toure can make the 53-man roster coming out of training camp or have an impact once the games start to count remains to be seen, of course. But with the Packers having been unable to add another veteran wide receiver thus far, Watson, Doubs and Toure — along with ex-University of Wisconsin wideout Danny Davis, the only undrafted free agent receiver the Packers signed — will have plenty of green practice field grass and opportunity in front of them starting Friday afternoon.

“I think we've certainly added some competition. I think that was really important,” Gutekunst said of the rookie receivers. “(It’s) not the only position we added a lot of competition (to), but I think we're certainly very much of belief that competition's going to bring out the best and the cream's going to rise.

“We’ll kind of regroup here (after) the rookie minicamp and we’ll see what’s out there and if we can help our team. What we did in the draft wouldn’t prevent us from trying to help our team — at wide receiver or anywhere else.”