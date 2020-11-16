While admitting he overstated Packers’ energy shortage, Matt LaFleur sees plenty of room for improvement

And on offense, LaFleur was displeased with the ineffectiveness on third-and-short. The Packers were 5 of 13 (38%) on third down and also failed on a fourth-and-3 play. On their third-and-3 or less, the Packers converted only twice in seven tries, plus the fourth-down failure. LaFleur also suggested that Rodgers might’ve opted for the secondary play call — what the Packers call “can” plays — too often on third-and-short.

“Certainly you’re always going to be critical and there’s a handful of plays that you’re going to wish you had back as a play-caller. No doubt about it. That happens every week,” LaFleur said. “So certainly there were a couple play calls I’d love to have back, and then there were some situations where we flat have to execute better.

“When you’re talking in those short-yardage situations, those are critical mistakes if people don’t execute their job the right way and do their 1/11th. Then you won’t convert. Because certainly we were not good enough in those situations. We had a lot of ‘em. So we’ve got to get better, got to be better.” I think we may have had too many ‘can’ plays in some of those instances, and that’s something we’re going to evaluate and make sure we do a better job of moving forward.”

Extra points

LaFleur would not confirm that wide receiver Allen Lazard will be activated off injured reserve on Wednesday and return to action against the Colts. “I would say it’s probably pretty promising,” he said. … LaFleur said the Packers are out of the NFL’s intensive COVID-19 protocols but that the team might keep some guidelines in place. “There’s certainly a lot of measures that we’re going to continue to move forward with in terms of how we go and conduct our business on a daily basis,” LaFleur said. “We know how important it is to have everybody available.” … Inside linebacker Krys Barnes and running back AJ Dillon remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list but LaFleur said he is “hoping to get them back.”