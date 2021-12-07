While Aaron Rodgers’ toe heals and Jordan Love sits on COVID-19 list, Packers call up Kurt Benkert, add Danny Etling

The 27-year-old Etling, who entered the league with the New England Patriots as a seventh-round pick (No. 219 overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft, has made a lot of stops in his college and pro careers but, like Benkert, has yet to see action in a regular-season game.

The 6-foot-3, 222-pound Etling started his college career at Purdue before transferring to LSU, where he started in 2016 and ’17 and led the Tigers to back-to-back Citrus Bowl appearances. In the NFL, he has spent time on practice squads with four different teams (the Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos) and was in camp with the Minnesota Vikings this summer. He spent three days on the Broncos’ practice squad last month while Drew Lock was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Extra points

Rodgers told McAfee he and the Packers are still hoping for five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has yet to play this season while coming back from last year’s season-ending knee injury suffered during a New Year’s Eve practice, will play this season. “I don’t think he’s coming back this week. I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Rodgers said. “But you never know.” Responded Bakhtiari on Twitter, “This has to be some sort of HIPAA violation, right?” … The Packers honored running back Aaron Jones as their nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field, and Jones has been active in community events since joining the team in 2017. He has volunteered for military-related causes to support veterans and active service members, as well as the Boys & Girls Club, the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation, and the My Cause My Cleats campaign.