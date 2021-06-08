While Aaron Rodgers stays away, teammates like Davante Adams willing to ‘scream on the mountaintop that I’ve got his back’

Extra points

Bakhtiari, who tore the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31 practice, said he wouldn’t put any sort of timeline on his recovery, including being cleared in time for the start of training camp in late July or for the Sept. 12 regular-season opener at New Orleans. “I’ve got no problem saying I will 100% be ready for the start of training camp — in 2022,” he joked. Later, in a more serious reply, he added, “This is my first time going through this, so I’m just going to attack every day, try to hit every benchmark I can and once ‘Doc’ (team physician Dr. Patrick McKenzie) can check me off, I can check myself and I can go out there and not only perform and protect myself but perform at the level that the Packers need me to, I think that’s where you’ll see me return, on that date.” … Adams, who had not been taking part in OTA practices and is in the final year of his contract, vowed to report to training camp even if he doesn’t have a contract extension in place. “I’ll be here. I signed up to go to work and play,” said Adams, who did side work and drills but no 11-on-11 periods during practice. “I’m from East Palo Alto, California, I grew up with $0. I’m not forfeiting any of my money that I’ve earned and signed for already. So, I’ll be there for sure.” … Wide receiver Devin Funchess, who opted out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns and played in only one game in 2019 because of a broken collarbone, took part in practice — his first work in 21 months. “It was good to be back out there, getting acclimated to the guys,” Funchess said. “It was fun.” … Wide receivers Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown, who like Adams and Funchess did not practice during OTAs, also were back on the field. … Four players — outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, left guard Elgton Jenkins and defensive end Dean Lowry — didn’t practice because they were in the COVID-19 protocol. That doesn’t necessarily mean they had positive tests, but it prevents them from being in the building. … Quarterback Jake Dolegala, an undrafted free agent from Central Connecticut State in 2019, took part in practice on a tryout basis.