While Aaron Rodgers stays away, Packers coaches contemplate what an MVP-less version of their offense might look like

Of course, Hackett wouldn’t equate finding a replacement for Linsley, as good as he was, to filling the void Rodgers would leave if he didn’t rejoin the team, or opted for retirement (either permanently or temporarily), or if general manager Brian Gutekunst reversed course and actually traded Rodgers — something he’s said multiple times the team will not do.

As a result, Hackett said the approach throughout OTAs has been to give players the entirety of the offense, and he suggested a Rodgers-less training camp and preseason — if it came to that — would basically be a fact-finding mission to figure out what aspects of the scheme matched up best with Love’s or Bortles’ skill set.

“Everything in your playbook, you have to have that ability to pick and choose what’s right for your team at that time,” Hackett said. “Right now, we’re kind of throwing everything at them.

“This is really the hardest time for all these players because when you go into a (regular-season) week, it’s a very limited amount of plays that we’ll be running. Right now, we’re throwing everything at them just to try to see what everybody can do across the board. And then, we slowly start tailoring it down once we get to that first week in the fall.”