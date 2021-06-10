While Aaron Rodgers’ situation remains unresolved, Packers add yet another quarterback — Jake Dolegala

Fully-vaccinated fans will not be required to wear masks. And while the team said it will continue to ask guests who are unvaccinated to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks, proof of vaccination will not be required.

“The Packers are planning for the season and the various activities that annually help all of us get excited for the return of football,” Murphy said in a statement. “We continue to encourage individuals to follow CDC recommendations, including getting vaccinated, as it greatly reduces risk of viral infection and transmission in fully vaccinated individuals. We look forward to once again experiencing the incredible atmosphere our fans provide at training camp, games and events.”

The team’s training-camp practice schedule is not yet set, but the shareholders meeting will be held on July 26, and Family Night will be August 7. NFL teams are set to kick off training camp on July 27.

Meanwhile, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said following practice the team is “not quite there” in terms of getting its players vaccinated. Unvaccinated players and staffers are subject to more stringent testing and limitations in terms of their ability to move around the team facility or attend in-person meetings.