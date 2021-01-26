While Aaron Rodgers doesn’t think there’s ‘any reason why I wouldn’t be back’ with Packers, he also admits, ‘there’s no absolutes in this business’

"I'll say this, there's no way in heck that Aaron is not going to be on the Packers. I mean, he is going to be the MVP of the league,” Murphy told host Mark Daniels. “He might have had his best year ever. He's our unquestioned leader, and, you know, we're not idiots."

The Packers could appease Rodgers and help their own short-term salary-cap situation by restructuring his deal and converting some of his base salary and the roster bonus into a signing bonus, which would allow them to prorate that amount over future years. Such a move would provide Rodgers tangible proof the Packers want him to be their starter beyond this coming season while also freeing up cap space in a year where the salary cap could drop as low as $175 million because of the league’s COVID-19 related financial losses.

The structure of Rodgers' deal, which has him set to earn a $25 million base salary in 2022, allows the Packers to move on from him after next season and save significant cap space. As of now, he’s set to count $39.85 million against the 2022 cap, but cutting or trading him would leave just $17.2 million in dead money behind. That means the Packers would actually save $22.6 million in cap room by not keeping him beyond 2021.