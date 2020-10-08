While Aaron Jones earns well-deserved attention, Packers know Jamaal Williams’ value, too

Like Jones, Williams is in the final year of his rookie contract, earning $2.133 million this season because of the NFL’s performance escalators. But while Jones’ impending free agency is a hot-button issue for the Packers, Williams has shown that any team, including the Packers, can use a player such as him in its backfield.

“I feel like I’m just showing that I’m more than what they thought I was when I first came out. (But) I’ve still got more to go,” Williams said before the players’ bye week began. “I still see myself steadily improving and steadily getting better and better. So it’s only up for me. I never settle for where I’m at now and never think that I’m too good to not change for the best. I really just feel like I’m still shining. So I still feel like I’ve got a lot more to go, and in my mind I could never be content with where I’m at. I always know I can be better at something, and I will.”