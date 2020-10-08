While Aaron Jones earns well-deserved attention, Packers know Jamaal Williams’ value, too

GREEN BAY — When he wasn’t working out this quarantined offseason, Aaron Rodgers had a lot of unexpected time on his hands. So, the Green Bay Packers quarterback devoted some of that COVID-19 related downtime to doing some social media scanning of his teammates’ accounts to see what they were doing to get ready for the season.
And when Rodgers happened upon running back Jamaal Williams’ Instagram account, he was taken aback by how hard the Packers’ No. 2 running back was working (and how good he looked) as he ran hills in the middle of the day in 110 degree temperatures — and may have dodged a rattlesnake or two in the process if the jovial Williams wasn’t exaggerating.
“He worked his butt off,” Rodgers marveled as camp began. Then, Rodgers made a prediction about players such as Williams who put their offseason to good use, and those who didn’t: “It really separates the guys who are the self-motivated, self-starters and the guys who maybe need a little bit more direction. The other guys are going to be more ready to rock and roll once Day 1 comes.”
Rodgers’ prediction about Williams has been spot-on. For as good as lead running back Aaron Jones has been — racking up 509 total yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns during the team’s 4-0 start — Williams has been no slouch himself, turning his limited opportunities (42 total touches) into production (227 yards) and delivering beyond-the-box-score contributions.
“I’ll you what: Jamaal came in in such incredible shape. He certainly looks twitchier, he can stick his foot in the ground and make you miss, he’s doing a great job of pressing and cutting, and then he’s finishing violently,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.
“He brings so much juice to our team. I think he’s a complete back, and I said it last year: I feel like we’ve got 1A and 1B. Both of those guys, we’ve got a ton of confidence in.”
What has especially impressed Rodgers has been the way Williams has done all the less-glamorous things in the offense — especially blitz pickups on third downs — while also being relentlessly supportive of Jones, who was selected one round after him in the Packers’ 2017 draft class but remains one of his best friends despite the disparity in notoriety and offensive opportunities.
“(Williams) does so many things for us in the passing game out of the backfield, and he’s run the ball nicely as well. You need multiple backs,” Rodgers said, pointing to Williams’ efficient efforts in a 42-21 win over Detroit in Week 2 (eight carries for 63 yards in 31 snaps) and in Monday night’s 30-16 win over Atlanta (eight receptions for 95 yards in 36 snaps).
“I love the energy from (Jones) and Jamaal that we get every single week. They’re always on our ‘dance cam’ from practice. They just really appreciate each other, they enjoy each other, they love each other, they push each other, and they support each other, too. I think Jamaal is probably the first one running out there congratulating Jonesy when he makes a big play and vice versa. We love having those guys.”
Like Jones, Williams is in the final year of his rookie contract, earning $2.133 million this season because of the NFL’s performance escalators. But while Jones’ impending free agency is a hot-button issue for the Packers, Williams has shown that any team, including the Packers, can use a player such as him in its backfield.
“I feel like I’m just showing that I’m more than what they thought I was when I first came out. (But) I’ve still got more to go,” Williams said before the players’ bye week began. “I still see myself steadily improving and steadily getting better and better. So it’s only up for me. I never settle for where I’m at now and never think that I’m too good to not change for the best. I really just feel like I’m still shining. So I still feel like I’ve got a lot more to go, and in my mind I could never be content with where I’m at. I always know I can be better at something, and I will.”
Those who know Williams best — Jones, Rodgers, running backs coach Ben Sirmans and LaFleur — all point to the work the 6-foot, 213-pound Williams put in this offseason to reshape his body and elevate his game, even though Williams downplayed the sacrifices he made to slim down.
“For the 10 pounds I lost, it really just came from late-night snacking. Don’t eat so many peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches,” Williams said. “I love peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches. And I love late-night snacking. That’s my thing.”
Instead, he drank more water, ate more fruit. The result? “I can really feel the difference. So, I’m just doing my best to make sure I eat one peanut butter jelly sandwich a day.”
Observed Jones: “Jamaal has improved in every aspect of life. We’ve done a lot of growing together. On the football field, he came back and cut down his body fat by a lot. He can pretty much do anything you need him to do. He’s very versatile. He can go out there and run routes. He can get in pass protection and block anybody. He can run somebody over.
“And then, that juice, that energy that he brings, teams need that — and he’s that guy for us. We’re always doing things together, always talking, always communicating. It’s just fun to see us grow together.”
Sirmans challenged Williams to improve his quickness and agility, which would in turn improve his route-running, then focus on improving his hands. His performance against the Falcons was the best evidence yet that his offseason work was time well spent.
“He has such a better feel for running routes. He knew that was one of his weaknesses last year and he’s really, really improved in that area. I think it’s going to make him a bigger weapon in this offense,” Sirmans said. “I think most teams didn’t really respect him prior to this year as a receiver, but if you go back now and start analyzing his tape and seeing how he’s gotten himself open in some of the routes that he’s capable now of running, it’s something to think about.”
LaFleur unveiled a new offensive wrinkle against the Falcons, lining Rodgers up in the shotgun with Williams and Jones flanking him. While their combined rushing yards (81) weren’t eye-popping, their contributions in the passing game (13 receptions for 135 yards) accounted for nearly half Rodgers’ completions and over 40% of his passing yards — huge considering the Packers were without their top two receivers, Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, due to injury.
According to Rodgers, Williams’ improvement in the passing game not only makes the two-back set appealing to LaFleur as a play-caller, but it also forces opposing defensive coordinators to consider whether to stay in a base defense or bring an extra defensive back in as part of a nickel defense. When that happens, the Packers have the advantage if they choose to run the ball with either back.
“We saw it from Jamaal’s Instagram all summer. I think he’s made the biggest leap,” Rodgers said. “He sets a great example of how to finish every single time he touches the football. I’m really proud of Jamaal.”
For his part, Williams understands that for as much as his game has evolved and as much as his offseason workouts have altered his body, he also needs to recalibrate his attitude about contact. Having often sought out contact earlier in his career, now he has the ability to run through defenders or around them.
“I feel like all my life I’ve been a one-cut-and-up and try-to-run-you-over type of back. Now I’m putting more finesse in my game and becoming more twitchy, being able to make those cuts a lot faster without wasting motion,” Williams said. “It really is just losing a little bit of weight, like 10 pounds, and just feeling lighter on my feet and really feeling quicker.In my head, I’d rather run a person over and do it that way, but sometimes you’ve got to keep ‘em honest and let them know you can juke them out of their shoes.
“I’m ready to catch, and just make more plays and have fun out there. It’s just great being out there with my brothers and let ‘em know all my hard work in the offseason is for us.”
