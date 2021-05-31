 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whether Aaron Rodgers returns or not, Packers defense knows the score: ‘We’ve got to be great’
0 comments
topical alert featured
PACKERS

Whether Aaron Rodgers returns or not, Packers defense knows the score: ‘We’ve got to be great’

  • 0
amos photo 5-31

Packers' Adrian Amos intercepts a pass intended for Buccaneers' Mike Evans as Jaire Alexander defends during the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 24 at Lambeau Field.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

GREEN BAY — Whatever happens with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers — and, to be clear, Adrian Amos most definitely wants the three-time NFL MVP back in the locker room and back under center — the guys on the other side of the ball believe they have to do a better job of holding up their end of the football bargain.

So whether Rodgers returns to the fold after his displeasure with the front office spilled into public view shortly before the 2021 NFL draft kicked off on April 29, or if general manager Brian Gutekunst and the team’s brass changes course and decide a trade would be best for all involved, Amos wants his defensive teammates to realize their job doesn’t change.

Even if Jordan Love takes over as the starting quarterback before he’s truly ready.

“They’re not going to cancel all the games because we don’t have the three-time MVP at quarterback,” the veteran safety said during the first week of organized team activity practices, which continue this week — presumably without Rodgers, who has opted not to attend after taking part in the technically voluntary sessions for his first 16 years in the NFL.

“Of course, you want one of the greatest, if not the greatest, quarterbacks ever on your team. You want him out here. But everybody has to go about their business, and I’m not going to knock anybody for getting what they feel they deserve.”

That said, Amos insisted the Packers defense cannot concern itself with who’s playing quarterback, even if Love or recent veteran addition Blake Bortles ends up taking the first snap of the Sept. 12 season opener against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Louisiana Superdome.

That approach is consistent with what head coach Matt LaFleur has been preaching to his players throughout the offseason.

“We kind of talked about this with our football team. Right now, there’s things that are in your control and there’s certain things that are out of your control,” LaFleur said. “I think that just our mindset right now is, each individual here is focused on the things that they can control. We need everybody to be at their best in order for us to continue to progress as a football team. So that’s kind of been the focus throughout.”

For Amos, though, it goes a step further than that — perhaps because of his experience during four seasons with the Chicago Bears, as part of a defense that had to compensate for the team’s less-than-stellar offense.

In those four years in Chicago, Amos saw seven quarterbacks start at least one game: Mitch Trubisky (26), Jay Cutler (20), Matt Barkley (6), Brian Hoyer (5), Mike Glennon (4), Chase Daniel (2) and Jimmy Clausen (1).

“I’ve had about six or seven quarterbacks over my time in Chicago, before coming here. (And) I carry over that same mindset, that we’re not relying on who’s on offense,” Amos explained. “That’s something I try to consistently say (to the rest of the team) and consistently believe. If we lose, it’s on us.

“We have to rely on our defense. The offense isn’t always going to be clicking 100%. And that’s how we take it. We can’t worry about what’s going on on the other side. You never know. Whether y’all think (Rodgers) is gone or staying or whatever, regardless, we’ve got to be great on defense.”

The Packers are learning a new scheme under first-year defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who is taking over for Mike Pettine, who didn’t return after three seasons in Green Bay (one under Mike McCarthy, two under LaFleur).

In Pettine’s three seasons, the Packers finished 18th (354.4 yards per game), 18th (352.6) and ninth (334.0) in total defense and 22nd (25.0 points per game), ninth (19.6) and tied for 13th (23.1) in scoring defense.

Barry spent two seasons as the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator and two more as the defensive coordinator in Washington. Those four units never finished higher than 28th in total defense, and they never finished higher than 17th in scoring defense.

“I’m really looking forward to continuing the next couple weeks and just getting our system in, implementing our terminology and putting it our system and getting it down,” Barry said last week.

If Gutekunst were to have a change of heart and decide trading Rodgers — after the team has repeatedly insisted that it would not do so — a deal would be easier as NFL rules allow teams to spread the salary cap charges of dead money over the current league year and the following year if such a move happens after June 1.

With the calendar turning to June on Tuesday, the $38.36 million in dead money that Rodgers would have counted against the Packers’ salary cap if he’d been cut or traded earlier in the offseason can now be divided over two years. Rodgers would then count $21.15 million against this year’s cap and $16.05 million against the 2022 cap.

Two league sources said Monday that the Packers have not changed their stance on Rodgers and remain committed to bringing him back and resolving whatever issues exist. Last week, Rodgers appeared on ESPN anchor Kenny Mayne’s final SportsCenter broadcast and was hardly subtle about which portion of the operation he’s unhappy with, as he left the front office off a list of those that he said he loves in the organization.

“I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. (We’ve had) a lot of fun to work together. (I) love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. (It’s been) an incredible 16 years,” Rodgers told Mayne. “It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go.”

For his part, Amos said he still expects Rodgers to return, but he also expects his teammates to do their jobs while they await the resolution of the situation.

“I mean, I haven’t heard him say anything other than that, so I expect him to be (here),” Amos said. “But like I said, I’m not going to go home and cry if something else happens. I’m just playing it day by day.

“Everybody has to focus on themselves as far as getting ready to play. Because regardless of what happens, we’ve got to go out there and the show goes on.”

Photos: Packers’ 2020 season in pictures

Photos: Packers' 2020 season in pictures

Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.

Photos: Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl hopes dashed as Tampa Bay Buccaneers take NFC title
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl hopes dashed as Tampa Bay Buccaneers take NFC title

  • 0

Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Bucc…

Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams

  • 0

Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles R…

Photos: Green Bay Packers take down Chicago Bears to claim NFC's top seed
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers take down Chicago Bears to claim NFC's top seed

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday, securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a 35-16 victory over …

Photos: Green Bay Packers crush Tennessee Titans at snowy Lambeau Field
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers crush Tennessee Titans at snowy Lambeau Field

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to a 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at a sn…

Photos: Green Bay Packers withstand Carolina Panthers' late push
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers withstand Carolina Panthers' late push

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers withstood a late challenge from the Carolina Panthers to hold on for a 24-16 victory Saturday night at Lambeau Field in …

Photos: Green Bay Packers hold off Detroit Lions to secure NFC North crown
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers hold off Detroit Lions to secure NFC North crown

  • 0

It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…

Photos: Aaron Rodgers reaches career milestone as Packers hold off Eagles
Pro football
topical

Photos: Aaron Rodgers reaches career milestone as Packers hold off Eagles

  • 0

Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…

Photos: Green Bay Packers cruise past Chicago Bears to stay in control of NFC North
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers cruise past Chicago Bears to stay in control of NFC North

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…

Photos: Packers' early lead not enough to hold off charging Colts
Pro football
topical

Photos: Packers' early lead not enough to hold off charging Colts

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…

Photos: Green Bay Packers hold off strong effort from reeling Jacksonville Jaguars
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers hold off strong effort from reeling Jacksonville Jaguars

  • 0

Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …

Photos: Green Bay Packers rout shorthanded San Francisco 49ers
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers rout shorthanded San Francisco 49ers

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…

Photos: Minnesota Vikings grind down Green Bay Packers at windy Lambeau Field
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Minnesota Vikings grind down Green Bay Packers at windy Lambeau Field

  • 0

Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…

Photos: Green Bay Packers get back on track with victory over Houston Texans
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers get back on track with victory over Houston Texans

  • 0

Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…

Photos: Packers pick up first loss after Buccaneers erase Green Bay's early lead in short order
Pro football
topical

Photos: Packers pick up first loss after Buccaneers erase Green Bay's early lead in short order

  • 0

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…

Photos: Aaron Rodgers keeps Green Bay Packers offense rolling against Atlanta Falcons
Pro football
topical

Photos: Aaron Rodgers keeps Green Bay Packers offense rolling against Atlanta Falcons

  • 0

Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…

Photos: Packers hold off Saints for 37-30 victory in New Orleans
Pro football
topical

Photos: Packers hold off Saints for 37-30 victory in New Orleans

  • 0

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…

Photos: Packers overcome early deficit to defeat Lions behind career day from Aaron Jones
Pro football
topical top story

Photos: Packers overcome early deficit to defeat Lions behind career day from Aaron Jones

  • 0

Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…

Photos: Packers take down Vikings in season opener behind virtuoso performance from Aaron Rodgers
Pro football
topical

Photos: Packers take down Vikings in season opener behind virtuoso performance from Aaron Rodgers

  • 0

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…

Green Bay bound: Get to know all 9 players picked by Packers in 2020 NFL draft
Pro football
alert topical

Green Bay bound: Get to know all 9 players picked by Packers in 2020 NFL draft

  • Chris Doyle | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…

Get ready for Packers season with a week-by-week breakdown of Green Bay's schedule
Pro football
alert topical

Get ready for Packers season with a week-by-week breakdown of Green Bay's schedule

  • Chris Doyle | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…

Get ready for Packers season with a position-by-position breakdown of Green Bay's roster
Pro football
alert topical

Get ready for Packers season with a position-by-position breakdown of Green Bay's roster

  • 0

Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…

+1 
amos mug 5-31

Amos
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics