Whether Aaron Rodgers returns or not, Packers defense knows the score: ‘We’ve got to be great’

That said, Amos insisted the Packers defense cannot concern itself with who’s playing quarterback, even if Love or recent veteran addition Blake Bortles ends up taking the first snap of the Sept. 12 season opener against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Louisiana Superdome.

That approach is consistent with what head coach Matt LaFleur has been preaching to his players throughout the offseason.

“We kind of talked about this with our football team. Right now, there’s things that are in your control and there’s certain things that are out of your control,” LaFleur said. “I think that just our mindset right now is, each individual here is focused on the things that they can control. We need everybody to be at their best in order for us to continue to progress as a football team. So that’s kind of been the focus throughout.”

For Amos, though, it goes a step further than that — perhaps because of his experience during four seasons with the Chicago Bears, as part of a defense that had to compensate for the team’s less-than-stellar offense.

In those four years in Chicago, Amos saw seven quarterbacks start at least one game: Mitch Trubisky (26), Jay Cutler (20), Matt Barkley (6), Brian Hoyer (5), Mike Glennon (4), Chase Daniel (2) and Jimmy Clausen (1).