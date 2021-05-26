Where are the wideouts? Packers practice without top 5 receivers, and Matt LaFleur isn’t sure why

GREEN BAY — If the absence of the Green Bay Packers’ top five wide receivers from Tuesday’s first open-to-the-media organized team activity practice of the offseason was part of some sort of coordinated effort, it would be news to coach Matt LaFleur.
For while the absence of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, coming off his third NFL MVP season and angry with the team’s front office, had been widely reported and anticipated amid his standoff with general manager Brian Gutekunst and the Packers brass, the Packers taking to Clarke Hinkle Field without Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and Devin Funchess was the biggest shock of the day.
Asked during a post-practice Zoom call with reporters if he knew if their absences from the technically voluntary practices were part of some sort of boycott or statement, LaFleur replied: “I really don’t know. I’ve had individual conversations with each guy, but never once has that come up.
“I think as a coach you always want as many guys that choose to show up here. There’s a lot of team chemistry, which is so important in winning and losing in this league and just learning how to play together, learning how to practice together, setting the standards for this football team. So certainly, yeah, you’d love to have everybody here.”
All told, 79 of the 89 players currently on the roster were spotted at Tuesday’s practice, which was open to select media members but not the public. In addition to Rodgers and the wideouts, franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Ka’dar Hollman and Stanford Samuels were not seen during the 90-minute session. Bakhtiari is coming back from a torn ACL in his knee and would not have been able to participate anyway.
Two more players, recently signed veteran quarterback Blake Bortles and second-year tight end Josiah Deguara, were in attendance but didn’t take any practice reps. Deguara is coming off a torn ACL that ended his rookie season after two games.
Adams did not reply to a text message asking about his and his fellow wideouts’ absence. Adams is in the final year of his four-year, $58 million deal and has said publicly Rodgers’ uncertain status would give him pause about re-signing with the Packers. The other receivers are not under contract for 2022, either.
Money talks
Those high attendance numbers, despite the NFL Players Association suggesting players should consider skipping the voluntary practices after last year’s all-virtual offseason, were due in part to a number of high-profile players having workout bonus money tied to them being at the offseason program.
Asked if it was a difficult decision to attend OTAs, veteran safety Adrian Amos’ answer was simple: “No, it wasn’t difficult. I have a workout bonus.”
Amos’ bonus is worth $500,000, as is veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark’s.
“I got my bonus tied into this. So I’ve kind of got to be here,” Clark said. “It’s a lot of money I’d be missing out on if I wasn’t here.”
According to ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky, 19 players have workout bonuses, including Rodgers and Adams ($500,000 apiece) and Bakhtiari ($700,000). Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, who was in attendance Tuesday, has the highest of any player at $750,000.
Meanwhile, running back Aaron Jones disputed a report that Rodgers had told prospective free agents last year he wasn’t planning to return to the Packers in 2021 so they could factor that into their decisions on re-signing in Green Bay or leaving via the open market. Jones ultimately re-signed with the Packers on a four-year, $48 million deal.
“No sir, we never talked about that,” Jones said. “I think I’d still be here. This is home, this is where I love to be. I love the coaches, my teammates, the community, the system — everything. I feel like this is where I still would’ve been. Yeah, once I signed, (Rodgers and I) communicated. He told me congratulations. He was happy for me. He’s been pushing me since I first got here, so he was super happy for me.”
Taking it easy
LaFleur said he spoke with Bakhtiari, kicker Mason Crosby and other veterans before OTAs kicked off on Monday about taking a less intense approach to practices. Teams across the league have collaborated with their players to find a common ground on how to approach to these sessions after COVID-19 forced last offseason into the virtual realm and many players now see the extensive offseason program as unnecessary.
For example, while practices are allowed to be 2 hours, LaFleur is limiting them to 90 minutes each time out.
“Just trying to make sure we’re doing right by them and trying to put this team in the best possible position for success,” LaFleur said. “I do think it’s important that these guys are in here just to develop that team chemistry and try to lay the foundation for really all three phases going into the next season.”
While some teams have canceled their mandatory minicamps, LaFleur said the Packers’ minicamp is still on for June 8-10. He said the last week of OTA practices the following week will move onto Zoom for many of the older players.
“The guys that are in Green Bay that choose to stay, we’ll go out on the grass with them and work on whatever it is we have to work on,” he said. “Right now, it’s kind of up in the air to see how many guys we’ll have for that. Hopefully these guys like what we’re doing here, and they’ll continue to stay on through that ninth week.”
