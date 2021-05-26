Where are the wideouts? Packers practice without top 5 receivers, and Matt LaFleur isn’t sure why

GREEN BAY — If the absence of the Green Bay Packers’ top five wide receivers from Tuesday’s first open-to-the-media organized team activity practice of the offseason was part of some sort of coordinated effort, it would be news to coach Matt LaFleur.

For while the absence of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, coming off his third NFL MVP season and angry with the team’s front office, had been widely reported and anticipated amid his standoff with general manager Brian Gutekunst and the Packers brass, the Packers taking to Clarke Hinkle Field without Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and Devin Funchess was the biggest shock of the day.

Asked during a post-practice Zoom call with reporters if he knew if their absences from the technically voluntary practices were part of some sort of boycott or statement, LaFleur replied: “I really don’t know. I’ve had individual conversations with each guy, but never once has that come up.

“I think as a coach you always want as many guys that choose to show up here. There’s a lot of team chemistry, which is so important in winning and losing in this league and just learning how to play together, learning how to practice together, setting the standards for this football team. So certainly, yeah, you’d love to have everybody here.”