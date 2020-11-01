When is a flag not a flag? When it’s picked up, waved off — to Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur’s chagrin

“We didn’t handle the elements as well as we have in years past. It was obviously cold and windy,” Rodgers said. “I don’t know if we played with the same type of energy that we needed to, either. We had fans the last two weeks, no fans this week. I don’t know if that had something to do with it, but I didn’t feel like we played with a lot of energy today.”

Hail Mary aborted

The game ended when Rodgers was hit from behind by Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum, forcing a fumble that linebacker Eric Wilson recovered. Rodgers was raring back to throw a Hail Mary from the Minnesota 41-yard line to the end zone to Adams. With a history of successful Hail Mary throws, Rodgers was regretting not having a chance to at least let it rip to Adams, who finished the day with seven receptions for 53 yards and three touchdowns on 12 targets.

“On the last play I was trying to get to a spot, a clean spot, to try to throw it,” Rodgers explained. “I was going to Davante, obviously he had three touchdowns today. It was basically him and (Vikings safety) Harrison (Smith) on the back side. (I) had a lot of people on the right side of the field. I heard right at the last second ‘Look out!’ but I felt like I was clean.”

Extra points