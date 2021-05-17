Whatever you call him, T.J. Slaton could bring much-needed help to Kenny Clark, Packers’ defensive line

“Obviously, T.J.’s a monster,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said after taking Slaton with the first of two fifth-round picks (No. 173 overall) during the final day of the NFL Draft earlier this month. “He’s got great size, great length. He’s really tough to dig out inside there. He’s one of those guys that can clog up the middle, eat up space and find the ball. If teams want to run it on us, I think specifically as we get later in the season, we have an ability to go in there and get big. And that was why we selected him.”

After Clark made his first trip to the Pro Bowl after the 2019 season as an injury replacement, it seemed as though Gutekunst was aiming to fortify a defensive line that — even with Clark dealing with injuries throughout 2020 — helped the Packers improve from ranking No. 23 against the run in yards per game allowed (120.1) and No. 24 in yards per rush allowed (4.67) in 2019 to tied for 13th in yards per game allowed (112.8) and 21st in yards per rush allowed (4.55) last season.

The Packers did bring back defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster for a fourth season after opting not to make a qualifying offer to him as a restricted free agent, but sixth-year defensive end Dean Lowry is coming off a down season, and Slaton has a chance to play right away if he picks up the system and has a strong training camp.