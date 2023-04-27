Packers 31, Steelers 25 — Super Bowl XLV — Feb. 6, 2011

In the most important game of his young career, Rodgers was at his absolute best. Three years removed from the organization turning the team over to Rodgers and parting ways with Favre, the Super Bowl-winning, multi-MVP predecessor — sound familiar? — who had a messy divorce with the organization to do so, Rodgers delivered a tour de force performance on the NFL’s biggest stage.

Of all the magnificent throws Rodgers made that night in North Texas — and there were many, as he earned Super Bowl XLV MVP honors by completing 24 of 39 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns (111.5 rating) — he might have saved his best throw for the end. With the Packers clinging to a 28-25 lead with just under 6 minutes left in the game and facing third-and-10 at their own 25-yard line. Rodgers went to a play called "27 Tampa."

The play began with Rodgers lined up in the shotgun. With the franchise’s all-time leading receiver, veteran Donald Driver, out with an ankle injury suffered earlier in the game, Rodgers had four receivers — Greg Jennings, Jones, Nelson and Brett Swain — in a spread formation with running back Brandon Jackson in the backfield. Jennings, lined up in the left slot, got a clean release off the line of scrimmage and zoomed on a post toward the middle of the field.

Rodgers saw Jennings break open and delivered a perfect strike past the outstretched arms of lunging Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor, hitting Jennings right in stride. If Jennings doesn’t make the catch — and, on a night when his fellow receivers had some critical drops, that was no sure thing — it’s an incompletion that leads to a punt and gives the Steelers a chance to tie or win the game.

“Huge. Outstanding throw by Aaron,” Jennings said. “It just got over the top of (Taylor’s) outstretched hands. They were in 2-man, and it seemed like (the ball) brushed off the tip of Ike Taylor’s glove. But it just got over the top enough to where I could make a play on it. And here we are, Super Bowl champions.”

Although the drive stalled inside the Steelers’ 10-yard line, it was enough to set up a 23-yard Mason Crosby field goal that pushed the Packers’ lead to six points. Green Bay’s defense squelched the Steelers’ last-ditch drive, as Ben Roethlisberger’s fourth-and-5 pass with 49 seconds left fell incomplete.

“It’s named the Lombardi Trophy for a reason,” Rodgers said after his teammates hoisted him onto the shoulders of teammates when the final seconds ticked away. “We play and live in Titletown. We’ve got the best fans, an organization that believes in us, gives us the opportunity to be successful and I can’t wait to go home and see those fans and bring them the Lombardi Trophy. It’s been incredible to end four playoff games with ‘Go Pack Go!’ chants. It’s a special place to play, and all of us are blessed to live and play in Green Bay.

“The character in that locker room is like nothing I’ve ever been a part of. It’s just a special group of guys that believe in each other, love each other. It’s a great feeling, it really is. We accomplished our goals. We talked about it on March 16 when we met for the first time, and here we are, the world champions.”

Rodgers on Rodgers: “Early on I missed a couple throws. I was, maybe, a little bit hyped up. I never felt the nerves. Again, it just goes back to my preparation. When I get to Saturday night and Sunday game day, if I’ve put in the time and the proper preparation, I feel like I should be successful on game day. There aren’t any doubts; the confidence was there. It was no different (Sunday) night. I felt good about the plan, felt good about the way I practiced, the way I prepared, the way I studied and just knew I was getting a lot of opportunities. And (I was) expecting to make those plays that were going to be there.”