What’s Mike McCarthy facing in Lambeau return? Only Mike Holmgren knows from experience

GREEN BAY — Mike Holmgren was worried.

Even after everything he had accomplished during his seven seasons as the Green Bay Packers coach — an 84-42 overall record, three NFC Central Division titles, six playoff appearances, three NFC Championship Game berths, two Super Bowl trips and the Super Bowl XXXI championship that brought Titletown its first NFL title in 29 years — he was worried.

And so, as his Seattle Seahawks’ Nov. 1, 1999 “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Packers at Lambeau Field approached, Holmgren didn’t want to take any chances. He told his wife, Kathy, and the couple’s four daughters — two of whom were in college at Chicago’s North Park University, their mom’s alma mater, at the time — that they might want to sit this one out.

Just 10 months earlier, he’d left the Packers to become the Seahawks’ head coach/general manager, and he wasn’t sure whether the denizens of Green Bay, despite all those victories, would be all that happy to see him again.

“I’m going to state the obvious: Green Bay was such a special place for my family and me. And now, I’m having to go back in there as the opposing coach,” Holmgren, now 74, retired and still living in the Seattle area, said in an interview on ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch” late last week. “And I wasn’t quite sure what kind of response I’d get. I didn’t know.

“I said, ‘You’d better not go. I don’t quite know how this is going to work.’”

In one of those wild football twists of fate, on the Packers’ sideline that night, watching it all unfold, was a soon-to-be 36-year-old quarterbacks coach in his first season on Green Bay’s staff: Mike McCarthy, who 23 years later will now lead his Dallas Cowboys into Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon against the team he coached for nearly 13 seasons, including in 2010 when he led the Packers to the Super Bowl XLV championship.

And there’s only one other human being on the planet who has done what McCarthy spent the week preparing to do: Face the Packers in Green Bay as the opposing head coach after previously being the Packers head coach.

Holmgren.

And like Holmgren before him, McCarthy said earlier this week that he isn’t sure what to expect from the crowd, while quarterback Aaron Rodgers exhorted fans to give McCarthy a “great ovation” when he’s introduced.

McCarthy brought up Holmgren’s return to Lambeau unprompted during a call with a handful of beat writers who’d covered him during his time in Green Bay, saying, “When Coach Holmgren came back to Lambeau Field for the first time, I thought the crowd treated him with respect. It's a really special place that way, and I would be all for a very positive reception.”

‘I was very excited’

For Holmgren, returning to Green Bay less than a year removed from his final game as the Packers’ coach — a gut-wrenching NFC wild card playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Terrell Owens’ 25-yard touchdown catch with 3 seconds left — rivaled the matchups he’d had with the 49ers, his hometown team and the organization that gave him his NFL coaching break under Bill Walsh. During the week leading up to the game, his Seahawks players knew their coach was ultra-motivated.

“I was very excited, first of all, and I pushed the guys a little bit harder, probably, during the week. I did the same thing when I was with the Packers and we’d go back to play the 49ers, my old team,” Holmgren recalled. “Something happened inside of me that I would kind of crank it up a notch.

“When I got there (that night), I remember walking out on the field and Sherm Lewis, who was still coaching in Green Bay at the time and who was my coordinator for years, came up to me and gave me a hug. We talked, and the fans, the people, couldn’t have been better. They couldn’t have been nicer. You got a couple guys jokingly saying some stuff, but there was some cheering and there were some nice things that were hollered at me. And it was indicative, I think, of who the people are in that place.”

While the fans were polite and receptive, some of Holmgren’s former players had felt betrayed by their once-beloved coach and hadn’t enjoyed the hardline approach he’d taken with them during the 1998 season after back-to-back Super Bowl trips.

Unlike the 2022 Packers, with only 11 players left on the team who played for McCarthy, Holmgren’s return less than a year after leaving meant most of the 1999 roster had played for him. And that night, they played like they were trying too hard — particularly quarterback Brett Favre, who turned the ball over a career-high six times (four interceptions, two lost fumbles) as the Packers had as many turnovers as they had points in a 27-7 loss that left Holmgren’s successor, Ray Rhodes, in tears afterward.

Favre, who became a Pro Football Hall of Famer under Holmgren’s tutelage, was so distraught at his performance he didn’t speak with reporters after the game.

“He’s like my adopted son. Because we went through a lot together,” Holmgren said. “That night — and it happened every time that I coached against Brett moving forward from that game — we’d give each other a hug, talk about stuff, wish each other well … but knowing down deep in both of our minds that, it’s like playing your brother out in the backyard in a pick-up game. You love him to death, but it’s no-holds-barred. You’re going to go after it. He knew that, and I knew that. But personally, down deep, we had a personal connection there, and it was always good to see him.”

More appreciation, gratitude

Both McCarthy and Rodgers, who didn’t always see eye-to-eye during their time together and whose relationship had deteriorated late in McCarthy’s tenure, spent the week downplaying any strife there might’ve been between them near the end. Instead, both spoke of how they’d reconnected in the last year or so and struck a conciliatory chord when talking about seeing each other again.

“It’s probably normal in any relationship you have. When you’re able to take time away and you have that separation, it’s natural to look back and have a greater sense of appreciation and gratitude and thankfulness for that time,” said Rodgers, whose only other head coaches in his 18-year career have been Mike Sherman (2005), Joe Philbin (for the final four games of 2018 after McCarthy’s firing) and current coach Matt LaFleur, now in his fourth season. “I think it’s normal to be able to think about the things you really loved about that relationship and just contemplate on how special some of those moments were.”

Said McCarthy: “I'm really looking forward to seeing Aaron. I have nothing but love and gratitude for him. Just a whole lot of appreciation, not only him but (all the) players, the teams that we had there. We had some great times, great moments. When I think of him, I think of the one-on-one conversations we used to have, especially in his younger days. And it always ended with a hug and an ‘I love ya.’ So that's what I think about our relationship. I think he made me a much better coach. I'm looking forward to seeing him.”

In addition to Holmgren and now McCarthy, two other ex-Packers head coaches faced the Packers later in their careers, though neither had to come back to Green Bay to do so:

• Lindy Infante, the Packers coach from 1988 through 1991. Infante was the Indianapolis Colts head coach in 1997 when the Colts beat the Packers 41-38 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis. The Packers, coached by Holmgren, were the defending Super Bowl champions and on their way to a second straight Super Bowl berth; the Colts were 0-10 and got their first win of the season that day.

• And Lambeau himself, who co-founded, played for and coached the Packers but later coached the Chicago Cardinals (1950-’51) and Washington Redskins (1952-’53). In 1952, his Washington team faced the Packers, but the game was played in Milwaukee at Marquette Stadium. The Packers, coached by Gene Ronzani, won 35-20.

Infante was fired by Pro Football Hall of Fame GM Ron Wolf, who hired Holmgren as his replacement, traded for Favre and signed Reggie White in free agency to begin the franchise’s renaissance. Lambeau’s departure, despite his iconic stature, was murky, with the team’s board of directors plotting to oust him amid the team’s losing seasons in the late 1940s before Lambeau resigned on Feb. 1, 1950, to coach the Cardinals.

‘I don’t recommend it’

Unlike Lambeau, Infante and Holmgren, McCarthy stayed in the Green Bay metroplex after his firing on Dec. 2, 2018 — on Rodgers’ 35th birthday. He spent the 2019 season out of football, collaborating with some of his also unemployed assistant coaches throughout the football season at his home in suburban Ledgeview as he worked toward another NFL opportunity. He also found himself across Ridge Road from Lambeau Field several days a week while rehabbing his surgically-repaired knee at the Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine complex.

“I mean, I don’t recommend anybody that goes through it to stay in the town there while you go through it,” said McCarthy, who along with wife Jessica, a Green Bay-area native, intends to return full-time once his coaching career ends. “But it’s all part of it, and obviously our family has strong ties there. And always will.”

Asked what he thinks the emotions will be when he steps onto Lambeau Field for the first time since his departure, McCarthy replied, “I wouldn’t say I spend a lot of time thinking about that. It’s the people you always look forward to seeing. So I’m definitely looking forward to seeing everybody. (But) I’m just really focused on winning the game.”

“Trust me, I’m the last person that wants to create any type of distraction or questions for somebody else. Green Bay fans are very nice and we’re expecting them to be nice Sunday afternoon. (But) I haven’t thought about that. Again, I’m going in there to win.”

That was Holmgren's mentality, too. But there has always been one what-if to his departure: Two years after he left for the Pacific Northwest, Wolf decided to retire as GM. That led then-team president Bob Harlan to give the dual coach/GM job to Sherman, a former Holmgren assistant who’d gone 8-8 in his first season as coach in 2000.

“To a lot of people, it didn’t make any sense that I left. In fact, when I went into the Packers Hall of Fame there in Green Bay (in 2012), a couple board members came up to me and said, ‘I’m still mad at you for leaving.’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, but it was an opportunity,’” Holmgren recounted. “Had I known Ron was going to leave, who knows what would have happened?”

Instead, he went to Seattle, and braced himself for the boos that never came on that Monday night in 1999.

“They probably were a little mad at me for leaving,” Holmgren said. “But when push came to shove, when the time came, they couldn’t have been better.

“Honestly, I didn’t know what would happen that night. But I should have known. Because the fans there are great.”