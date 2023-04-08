GREEN BAY — It’s been nearly a month since Aaron Rodgers publicly declared his “intention” to play for the New York Jets. And it’s been almost two weeks since Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged on the record at the annual NFL Meetings in Arizona he and the Packers were working to make the four-time NFL MVP quarterback’s intention a reality.

And yet, the much-anticipated trade still hasn’t happened.

Now, with the NFL Draft 2½ weeks away, if Gutekunst wants to acquire any assets he can utilize immediately to improve his team, the clock’s tick-tick-ticking is growing louder and louder.

During a session with Wisconsin-based reporters at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix on March 27, Gutekunst had described the Rodgers-to-the-Jets timeline as “the sooner the better.”

But, when asked about the possibility of the process still being unresolved when training camp begins in late July, Gutekunst replied, “I think hopefully we’ll get this done before that, but as long as it takes.”

So, what’s the holdup?

Let’s make a deal?

As first reported by Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson, the Jets’ offer consists of a second-round pick in this year’s draft (New York holds the 42nd and 43rd overall selections) and a second-round pick in 2024 that can improve to a first-round pick if the Jets reach the AFC Championship Game this season.

The Jets have also asked for a conditional 2025 draft pick in the event that Rodgers retires after this season and doesn’t play at all in 2024 — a very real possibility given Rodgers said he entered his darkness retreat earlier this offseason with his mind at “90% retiring, 10% playing.”

The Packers, meanwhile, are holding out for that first-round pick in 2024 to be unconditional. While Gutekunst was being truthful when he said the deal doesn’t hinge on the Jets giving up this year’s first-rounder (No. 13 overall), he never said he didn’t want a first-round pick at all.

The Jets have thus far balked at surrendering a first-round pick because, in the unlikely event their acquisition of Rodgers goes sideways — either because Rodgers suffers a season-ending injury that tanks their season or his statistically down 2022 season turns out to have portended an even greater downturn in production — and their 2024 first-round pick lands in the top 10, Jets GM Joe Douglas doesn’t want to find himself without the future Pro Football Hall of Famer he’d acquired (due to injury or retirement) and with such a valuable draft choice.

Unlike the NBA, where teams can protect a top-10 first-round pick and make their trade partners wait for a future first-rounder that falls later in the round in a later year, the NFL doesn’t have any such fail-safes in place for teams making such trades.

Reason for reticence

Ex-Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum, now an NFL analyst for The 33rd Team and ESPN, said in an interview on ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch” last month that when he acquired another legendary Packers quarterback — Brett Favre in August 2008 — his biggest concern was paying a king’s ransom for a player, even a Hall of Famer, who could be a one-year rental.

“I think for me, the biggest thing in this one is I would really want to make sure that I was going to have Aaron Rodgers for more than one year,” Tannenbaum said, pointing out Favre indeed wound up spending only one year with the Jets before faux retiring again and joining the Minnesota Vikings for the 2009 and 2010 seasons. “You don’t want no player and no pick come next year. So, that’s a real challenging situation.”

When he acquired Favre — with the Packers having already publicly made it clear they were going with the then-unproven Rodgers, a 2005 first-round pick who’d bided his time for three seasons behind Favre, just as Jordan Love has now done behind Rodgers — Tannenbaum gave up what was initially a fourth-round pick with conditions that would improve the pick based on how much Favre played and how well the Jets fared.

If Favre played over 50% of the Jets’ offensive snaps, which he did, the pick would increase to a third-rounder — the pick the Packers ultimately received for Favre.

The pick would have become a second-rounder if Favre played 70% of the snaps and the Jets made the playoffs, and it would’ve become a first-rounder had Favre played 80% of the snaps and the Jets made the Super Bowl.

Through 11 games, the Jets were 8-3 and Favre had completed 70.6% of his passes for 2,461 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (94.1 rating). But after Favre ruptured the biceps tendon in his right (throwing) arm — an injury Tannenbaum and then-coach Eric Mangini were fined by the NFL for not disclosing on the team’s injury report after it happened — the Jets lost four of their last five games and missed the playoffs.

The Jets clearly are looking to protect themselves should Rodgers, who turns 40 in December, suffer a similar fate. Plus, the Jets clearly believe that by taking on Rodgers’ onerous contract — thereby getting the Packers out from under the $58.3 million guaranteed option bonus they must pay Rodgers if he’s still on the roster the opening week of the regular season — they are in some ways doing the Packers a favor.

Not again …

“Who Has More Leverage?” has been a wildly popular offseason parlor game among Packers and Jets fans, but the reality is the Packers don’t want the distraction of Rodgers jet-setting into Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport — be it for the start of the offseason program on April 17, the mandatory minicamp on June 13 or the start of training camp — and creating a sequel to the Summer of Favre debacle of 2008.

In an absolutely bizarre turn of events, Favre arrived in Green Bay during the annual Family Night Scrimmage and Packers fans booed Rodgers during what has traditionally been a part-pep rally, part-practice night of green-and-gold revelry, replete with fireworks afterward. Favre wasn’t allowed into the locker room — despite still being under contract to the Packers — and spent the mock game in his Lambeau Field luxury suite high above the playing field.

“Every time I think about Family Night, or I’m driving in here on the day of Family Night, I think about what that felt like and how crazy that was,” Rodgers told the State Journal before the 2018 Family Night event. “I mean, I’ve talked to Favre (recently) about that night and everything he did. I mean, he was here. He was here. I didn’t realize (at the time) that he was here, watching it.

“I didn’t take it personal. I really didn’t. I was disappointed, because I wanted so badly to be the guy and play well and be someone that the fans enjoyed watching. But thankfully, in the moment, I realized it wasn’t about me. And I didn’t take it personally. And that allowed me not to have any ill will towards anybody who was booing.”

What’s next?

If Gutekunst believes the Jets will ultimately give in and surrender that 2024 first-round pick, he has every right to hold out for it.

And if he doesn’t think Rodgers has the guts to show up a la Favre and create a colossal distraction amid Love’s first offseason or training camp as the starter, then he can call Rodgers’ bluff and see what happens.

But the truth is both the Packers and the Jets want this deal done now, and both would benefit from having Rodgers in a Jets uniform ASAP. The Packers avoid any further drama, they get an asset they can use right away to help Love and improve the team, and they no longer have the specter of that nightmarish $99 million salary-cap hit — the cost of paying out Rodgers’ option bonus and subsequently cutting him outright — hanging over them.

The Jets, meanwhile, seem to believe waiting for Rodgers won’t be all that detrimental, since their new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, was in charge of the Packers’ offense from 2019 through 2021, with Rodgers winning back-to-back MVPs in the latter two years.

If the Packers play hardball, at least part of the Jets’ thinking must be that they can wait it out because Hackett can get the rest of the offense up to speed in the new scheme during the offseason program, even without Rodgers in attendance.

After all, Rodgers’ two MVP years with Hackett as coordinator both came without Rodgers taking part in an offseason program in 2020 (because of the COVID-19 pandemic) or 2021 (while Rodgers stayed away out of anger at Gutekunst and the organization).

At the same time, having seen how the Packers offense foundered last offseason when Rodgers didn’t attend the voluntary portion of the offseason program and his new, young receivers seemingly suffered as a result, the Jets surely would prefer to have Rodgers in-house than not.

The perfect compromise?

Both sides clearly believe Rodgers will ultimately be a Jets player.

Packers team president/CEO Mark Murphy infamously referred to Rodgers’ career in the past tense during an interview during last month’s WIAA girls state high school basketball tournament in Green Bay last month, and also made it clear the Packers no longer wanted Rodgers as their quarterback.

Then on Friday, Douglas was at an event put on by New York sports-radio station WFAN when he was asked by host (and ex-Jets quarterback) Boomer Esiason when Rodgers was coming.

The guess here is the compromise — if the sides truly want the deal done before the draft — would be a simple one. It would start with the Jets abandoning their desire for any sort of give-back draft pick in 2025 in the event that Rodgers doesn’t play in 2024.

The Packers, in turn, could soften their position on the 2024 pick. Instead of it being a no-conditions first-rounder, Gutekunst could settle for a second-round pick with the AFC Championship Game conditions to make it a first-rounder — and perhaps require the Jets to add another late-round selection to sweeten the deal.

Or, Gutekunst also could tell Douglas the conditions for the 2024 second-rounder to become a first-rounder need to be under easier-to-achieve circumstances, like the Jets merely making the playoffs this coming season.

If the sides come to such an accord in the coming days, then Rodgers will be off to the Big Apple long before NFL commissioner Roger Goodell steps to the podium in Kansas City in prime time on April 27 to kick off the 2023 NFL Draft.

If not …

“I think it has to work for both parties, and I think we’re both committed to figuring that out,” Gutekunst said at the NFL Meetings. “It’s really kind of in their court right now. We’ll see where it goes.”