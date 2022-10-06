What factors are at play in helping Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins on his road back

GREEN BAY — Elgton Jenkins is in pain.

No, not in his surgically repaired left knee. That feels OK. Not great, but the Green Bay Packers versatile fourth-year offensive lineman understands the deal there. Although the left ACL reconstruction he underwent after going down last November at Minnesota was a success, he understands the knee isn’t all the way back to 100% just yet. But he knows that’s just a matter of when, not if.

No, the pain Jenkins feels is in a different spot. It's in his heart.

Sunday’s game against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will be his fourth since his return to action, and he knows he’s yet to play like the guy he’s supposed to be.

And it’s killing him.

“It hurts, knowing it. Knowing what you want to be, it hurts not playing at that level,” Jenkins said before the Packers departed for London on Thursday afternoon. “But you’ve just got to refresh and keep going. It’s life, man. It’s life. And you’ve got to go with it.”

So far this season, PFF has Jenkins with a 68.7 overall grade. While that’s the highest of any of the team’s five offensive line starters, that’s not high enough for a guy who graded out at 82.1 last year before his season-ending injury.

“There's going to be ups and downs,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “But I really like how he's approaching every day, working with our training staff and our strength staff o to get back to being 100%.

“Mostly, it's just (a matter of) him getting out there and feeling comfortable and just going through it. Like I said, there's going to be some ups and downs. But one guy I'm not worried about is Elgton.”

In the wake of his uneven performances the past three weeks, some have suggested perhaps it’d be easier for him — and better for the Packers — if the coaches shifted Jenkins inside to guard.

He was, after all, a Pro Bowl pick at left guard in 2020, and with five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari back in his customary spot after his own difficult journey back to health, perhaps the coaches could flip backup left tackle Yosh Nijman to the right side and help Jenkins get his groove back inside.

But for Stenavich, who knows Jenkins as well as anyone in the building after serving as the offensive line coach the past three seasons, that idea is a non-starter.

“You're always looking to put your best five out there and right now, I think Elgton's for us, the best at right tackle. For him, it's the challenge,” Stenavich explained. “Left tackle or right tackle, you're going to be playing against the best D-linemen on every team, those edge guys.

“He's an alpha. He's a dog. And he's going to approach it every week (as), he wants that on his shoulders.”

That he does. When it was suggested to Jenkins that a temporary move inside might make sense in the short term, the mild-mannered 2019 second-round pick shook his head, irritated. He then used the word “challenge” a half-dozen times in his response.

“No, no. For real. No. I like the challenge,” he said. “I like the challenge of going out there throughout everything I’m going through — the ACL, playing a different position — I like that challenge. It keeps me mentally locked into the game. And honestly, me going down to a position I already played before, it’s like, I’m not going to say it's (taking the easy way out), but it’s not a challenge. You know what I mean? It’s not as big of a challenge.

“I like the challenge of me bouncing back, at a new position, with my ACL, going through these ups and downs, showing gratitude (for) just being out there on the field. I respect it all.”

Both Stenavich and coach Matt LaFleur have spoken repeatedly about getting their “best five” offensive linemen on the field simultaneously, and no one doubts Jenkins is among them — even as he works his way back into form.

And given that Nijman, despite filling in more than capably at left tackle when both Bakhtiari and Jenkins were out, has even less experience at right tackle than Jenkins, moving Nijman is hardly a slam-dunk fix.

That’s why Stenavich isn’t the only one who wants Jenkins to stay put.

“I think Elgton’s been improving each week, and the confidence is starting to come back,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “Yosh’s played so much at left tackle for us, (but) he hasn’t really played a whole lot of right. I like the five we’ve got right now.”

For his part, Jenkins isn’t letting his frustration get the better of him. In fact, he recently came across one of the late Kobe Bryant’s last interviews, in which the Basketball Hall of Famer recalled how, during his rookie year, his late-game air balls in Game 5 of the 1997 Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz ended the Los Angeles Lakers’ season.

Bryant considered the moment a turning point in his career, because he realized that he needed to change his approach to improve his leg strength. Bryant’s words resonated.

“You’ve got to look at the reality of the situation. You’ve kind of got to get over yourself,” Bryant said in the interview. “It’s not about you, man. OK, you feel embarrassed. You’re not that important. Get over yourself. You’re worried about how people may perceive you.

“You’re walking around and it’s embarrassing because you shot five airballs. Get over yourself. After that, it’s, ‘Why did those airballs happen?’ Got it. … I didn’t have the legs. If you look, every shot was on line, but every shot was short. … I’ve got to get stronger. I’ve got to train differently. … So, I looked at it with rationale. And say, ‘OK, the reason I shot airballs was my legs aren’t there. Next year, they’ll be there.’ That was it. Done.”

No wonder those words struck a chord with Jenkins.

“Listening to that, I think that’s one of the things that’s helped me out a lot,” Jenkins said. “I feel like I’ve got a lot left to learn, especially about the right tackle position, not playing it, and a lot to learn about myself, adjusting to the ACL.

“That’s why I go into practice with an open mind, finding out what I can do and critiquing those things I messed up in the game and making sure I don’t make that mistake again. Why did I make that mistake? How I felt mentally during that play, how I felt physically, what I could have done to avoid it, things like that.

“You always strive to be the best player you can be — especially when, pre-injury, you were playing at a high level. You want to play to that level again. Now, you have to work yourself back up.”