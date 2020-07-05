What could Jordan Love do for Packers as a rookie? Amid uncertainty, coaches won’t rule anything out

“If I were in Jordan Love’s position, I would want to play. I would want to play right away. (But) the reality is, you’re not going to play — unless Aaron gets hurt,” Favre said. “But I don’t know if you take Aaron out at the goal line and put Jordan in and run an option and then you get crushed and everyone says, ‘Why didn’t you just use Aaron like you always do? And we make a play and win the game?’ You’ve got to be careful. It could cost you your job, in other words, doing foolish stuff. But I think there is a way to do it that can please everyone.”

Asked how he thought Rodgers, who has evolved into one of his good friends, would react to being taken out of a game in favor of Love at quarterback, Favre replied in part, “If it were me, or in this case Aaron, and you feel like they’re taking the ball out of your hands, to just please that draft pick — in this case, Jordan — yes, I think it would rub you the wrong way.”

But the biggest potential issue, one would think, would be how the COVID-19 pandemic has already prevented every NFL rookie from getting a single snap of on-field practice time this offseason. It may also mean that training camp won’t follow the traditional format of normal years, making it even more challenging for rookies to get up to speed.