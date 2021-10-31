‘What a great story:’ For Packers’ well-traveled Rasul Douglas, victory-clinching interception just part of football odyssey

“I’m so proud of Rasul. What a great story,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said afterward. “How special is this game? Guy's on the street, comes in, starts for us, finishes the game out for us. Amazing.”

What’s more amazing is how Douglas persevered to still be in the league playing for his sixth team in two years.

Drafted 99th overall by the Eagles out of West Virginia in 2017, Douglas played in 46 games (18 starts) for the Eagles and intercepted five passes over three seasons before being released at the end of training camp last summer.

Claimed on waivers by Carolina, Douglas started 11 games for the Panthers last season, breaking up nine passes. The Panthers didn’t re-sign him in March, so he signed with the Raiders, who then cut him late in camp this summer.

Douglas caught on with the Texans in time for their preseason finale, but he was little more than a camp body and was released on the final roster reduction. Cast adrift again, he signed on with the Cardinals’ practice squad.