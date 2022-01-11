'We're not satisfied': Wilfs clean house in Minnesota, firing GM Rick Spielman, coach Mike Zimmer

In a statement, Spielman thanked the Wilf family "for believing in me and consistently providing the resources for us to be successful as a football operations staff. It is not common in the NFL to be in a position for this long, which goes to show how this ownership group believes in stability and supports their leaders."

The Wilfs told Vikings players about the changes in a Monday morning meeting. Zimmer did not address the group; Spielman thanked players, coaches and staff for their hard work over the years.

"Obviously, it was a tough morning for everybody here in the organization," tackle Brian O'Neill said. He said Spielman "was responsible for all of us players being in this building, and obviously for Coach Zim, making us better players."

O'Neill and linebacker Eric Kendricks, however, suggested the Vikings could benefit from a coach who could connect with players. Zimmer, known for his skills as a schemer and play-caller on defense, would light up practices with a string of expletives, and though some players appreciated his candor, his sharpest public critiques - such as when he called the team "soft" after the Vikings lost their first game following a 5-0 start in 2016 - didn't go over well in the locker room.