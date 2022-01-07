Welcome Bakh? Looking ‘really good’ in practice, David Bakhtiari’s season debut may come Sunday

GREEN BAY — David Bakhtiari’s long — and oh, has it been loooooooong — wait to return to game action might just be over.
After looking “really good” in practice this week, according to coach Matt LaFleur, the Green Bay Packers five-time All-Pro left tackle could make his season debut in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Detroit, giving him some in-game work in advance of a playoff push the team hopes ends in a Super Bowl LVI berth.
LaFleur wouldn’t go so far as to say Bakhtiari will definitely see action against the Lions, but Bakhtiari was a full participant in Friday’s practice — the first time he’s been able to do that all year — and is officially questionable on the team’s injury report
Bakhtiari tore the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice, three days before the team’s regular-season finale. Bakhtiari underwent reconstructive surgery in January, spent all of training camp on the physically unable to perform list, then transitioned to the in-season PUP list.
He seemed to be on track to return when he began practicing on Oct. 20, when the Packers opened the three-week practice window for players who are on the PUP list. The team activated him to the 53-man roster on Nov. 10, but LaFleur cautioned at the time that just because Bakhtiari had been added to the active roster didn’t necessarily mean he would return to game action immediately.
Bakhtiari practiced the first two days leading up to the Nov. 14 game against the Seattle Seahawks, then sat out that Friday’s practice and was listed as doubtful for the game before being a game-day inactive before the 17-0 win over the Seahawks.
Bakhtiari then did not practice at all leading into the Packers’ Nov. 21 loss at Minnesota. Three days later, it came to light he’d undergone an arthroscopic “clean-up” surgery on his knee. Then, after starting to practice again, he didn’t practice at all during the lead-up to the team’s Christmas Day win over Cleveland or last week before the win over Minnesota.
But he was back in action on Wednesday, did only conditioning work on Thursday and practiced fully on Friday — with the Packers’ hope being a handful of snaps against the Lions will help shake off some rust and make him more comfortable in advance of the Packers’ first playoff game Jan. 22 or 23 at Lambeau Field.
“There’s a lot of variables that weigh into the decisions," LaFleur said. "In David’s case, here’s a guy who hasn’t played in over a year. Would we love to see him out there? Absolutely. But I want to make sure, and we want to make sure, that he’s in the right mindset first and foremost. But also, that he can protect himself and he’s fully functional.
“He’s coming off a big injury. We just want to make sure everything’s 100% or as close as it can be to 100% before we put him out there.”
While Bakhtiari’s status for Sunday is still to be determined, LaFleur said rookie center Josh Myers, who hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury of undisclosed severity Oct. 17 at Chicago, will return to the lineup.
“Josh has done an outstanding job. He’s looked really good at practice. I would anticipate him playing in this game,” LaFleur said.
Asked what that means for veteran Lucas Patrick, who has played well in Myers’ place, LaFleur said: “We’re always trying to put the best combination of guys out there, especially when you’re talking the offensive line. I think Lucas has done more than we could ever have imagined. I think he’s playing at a really high level, so that is definitely within the conversations of just trying to get the best five out there that give us the best chance to win.”
Meanwhile, LaFleur ruled out cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was activated from the COVID-19 list but only took part in practice on Friday, missing Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. Alexander, who suffered a major shoulder injury while making a tackle during the team’s Oct. 3 win over Pittsburgh, was activated to the 53-man roster from IR last week but didn’t play against the Vikings and now won’t play against the Lions, either.
“Just only having the one day this week, I don’t want to put him out there,” LaFleur said.
The same is true for wide receiver Randall Cobb, who has been practicing but remains on injured reserve after undergoing core muscle surgery after getting hurt against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 28.
“I thought Randall looked really good,” LaFleur said. “But I think just with the circumstances right now — I just talked to him — I think it’s in everybody’s best interests to give him two more weeks to amp that up and let him go in the playoffs.”
LaFleur hasn’t set the practice schedule for next week’s playoff bye, but if neither Bakhtiari nor Alexander play, the goal would be for them to have full workloads and be ready for the NFC divisional round.
“(The approach) is something we’ll monitor on a daily basis and adjust as we go, but I would say in an ideal setting, both those guys would be full participants in practice without any limitations,” LaFleur said. “One thing that we’ve got to make sure with all these guys on our team is making sure that we get the conditioning in as well as just keeping their minds sharp on ball.”