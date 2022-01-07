Welcome Bakh? Looking ‘really good’ in practice, David Bakhtiari’s season debut may come Sunday

“He’s coming off a big injury. We just want to make sure everything’s 100% or as close as it can be to 100% before we put him out there.”

While Bakhtiari’s status for Sunday is still to be determined, LaFleur said rookie center Josh Myers, who hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury of undisclosed severity Oct. 17 at Chicago, will return to the lineup.

“Josh has done an outstanding job. He’s looked really good at practice. I would anticipate him playing in this game,” LaFleur said.

Asked what that means for veteran Lucas Patrick, who has played well in Myers’ place, LaFleur said: “We’re always trying to put the best combination of guys out there, especially when you’re talking the offensive line. I think Lucas has done more than we could ever have imagined. I think he’s playing at a really high level, so that is definitely within the conversations of just trying to get the best five out there that give us the best chance to win.”