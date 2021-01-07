Week 17 scoring bonanza caps record-setting NFL season

NEW YUK, NEW YUK

The two teams with New York in their name once again finished near the bottom of the NFL. The Jets had the second-worst mark at 2-14 and the Giants were only moderately better at 6-10. It's been a recurring problem for the two teams that play in the shadow of the Big Apple as the Giants haven't been to the playoffs since 2016 and the Jets have the longest active drought since 2010.

The two are tied for the worst overall record in the NFL since 2017 with 18-48 marks. It's a far cry from the NFL's other two-team city with the Los Angeles Rams (43-21) and Chargers (33-31) both having winning records in that span.

TRAVELING CHEF

Wherever Brandin Cooks goes, 1,000-yard receiving seasons seem to follow. Cooks had 81 catches for 1,150 yards in his first season in Houston, giving him at least 1,000 in five of the past six seasons.

Those productive years have come in four cities as Cooks topped the 1,000-yard mark in 2015-16 with New Orleans, 2017 in New England, 2018 with the Los Angeles Rams and this season with the Texans.