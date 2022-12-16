'We need to be in the 30s': Time for offense to step up for Packers

GREEN BAY — If the Green Bay Packers offense is ever going to resemble the unit Aaron Rodgers pictured it being this season, the time is now.
Otherwise, the four-time NFL MVP quarterback said Thursday, their season will be over.
With Rodgers’ broken right thumb and injured ribs feeling good after the bye week, rookie Romeo Doubs’ impending return to the lineup meaning the full wide receiving corps will be intact for the first time since Week 2, rookie Christian Watson having looked like Randy Moss over the past four games and the Aaron Jones-led run game still chugging along, it’s time for the offense to show it’s capable of carrying the team.
People are also reading…
“If we aren’t,” Rodgers said after practice Thursday, “we’re going to be thinking about the offseason pretty quickly.”
The Packers entered the week 23rd in the 32-team league in scoring (20.2 points per game), 15th in total offense (345.6 yards per game), 22nd in red-zone touchdown percentage (51.3%) and dead-last in goal-to-go touchdown percentage (50%).
“We’ve got to score points. We need to be in the 30s moving forward,” Rodgers said during his usual midweek Q&A session with reporters at his locker, in advance of Monday night’s game against the defending Super Bowl LVI-champion Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. “Regardless of what our defense does, (if) we score 30 points, we should win those games. Whatever it takes for us on offense.
“Obviously, we’ve been running the football pretty well most of the season. The emergence of Christian and his dynamic ability’s been, obviously, a very welcome sight. We’ve got to find ways to get him the football.
“And then everybody else, let’s just do our roles and score points. If we can get ahead of teams at home — we have three out of four at home — we can put some things together, I think.”
Through 13 games, the Packers have scored more than 30 points only twice this season — in a 31-28 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 13, and in a 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 27.
For perspective, in Rodgers’ back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021, the Packers scored 30 or more points in 12 of their 16 games in 2020 and in eight of their 17 games a year ago.
Having Doubs, who hasn’t played since suffering a high ankle sprain on his first reception at Detroit on Nov. 6, on the field at the same time as Watson, who had scored eight touchdowns — on only 17 touches — over the past four games, should give the offense an even bigger lift than Watson has given it alone.
“Christian has been balling. I can’t wait to be out there with him because we’ve been looking forward to that opportunity,” Doubs said. “I can’t wait to see it happen.”
It hasn’t happened much. In fact, according to official NFL lineup statistics, Doubs and Watson have been on the field together for just 52 snaps all season.
But beyond just the rookie duo, with Doubs back, veterans Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins both close to 100% healthy after earlier stints on injured reserve and Allen Lazard’s injured shoulder having improved during the bye week, both Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur joked about going to five-wide receiver sets and abandoning the run game altogether against the Rams.
“I think you’re probably going to see a lot of zero personnel, five-wide,” LaFleur quipped. “We’re just going to let it rip.”
While that probably won’t happen, at least the offense will have a chance to run some of those spread sets and, perhaps, get its inconsistent passing game going. For as much of a field-tilter Watson has been over the past month, Rodgers’ numbers are still well below his MVP numbers of the past two years.
Rodgers enters Monday night having completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,864 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions for a passer rating of 92.4 — a number that would be the lowest of his career as a starter.
The nine interceptions are the most he’s thrown in one season since he threw 11 during the team’s Super Bowl XLV-winning season of 2010, and he has yet to throw for 300 yards in a game this season.
If he doesn’t do so in the final four games, it’ll mark the first time in his 15 years as the starter in which he hasn’t thrown for 300 yards in at least one game; his fewest 300-yard games in a season to this point came in 2015, when he had three in 16 starts, and in 2017, when he had three but missed nine games with a broken collarbone.
“It’s going to be nice to have everybody back. (We) really haven’t had those guys all healthy for a long time,” Rodgers said of the receivers. “We’ll try to get those guys in positions to be successful; (I’m) not sure how the play count’s going to shake out.
“Obviously, Christian’s been playing really well; Allen’s been playing really well all season for us; Cobby, when he’s in there, has been a difference-maker for us. We need to make sure those guys are on the field and then Sammy, I’m sure, will have his plays and Rome will have his plays.”
After Monday night’s matchup with the Rams, the Packers will face the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day in South Florida, then return home for their final two games, both against NFC North rivals — the Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day and the Lions on Jan. 8 or 9.
Even if they win out, there’s no guarantee a 9-8 record will be good enough for one of the NFC’s three wild-card spots. But, Rodgers said, they’ll have no chance if the offense doesn’t do its part.
“Look, the fact is, there’s stuff that’s out of our control. What we can control is we’ve got to win out,” Rodgers said. “(We) can’t control what happens in the games we need to go our way, but we control our focus and our approach and be a pro about it. If we do that, you never know what could happen. Get on a little run here and make things interesting.”
Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play.
Check out the scene from the practice field as the Packers returned from the long weekend to run training camp drills Tuesday in Green Bay.
Check out the scene in Green Bay on Tuesday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the field for a minicamp practice alongside his teammates.
Check out the scene in Green Bay as Packers fans get a chance to see the players up close and take in a training camp practice Saturday as the…
Green Bay loses the turnover battle 3-1 on Friday night.
With the first week of NFL preseason action in the books, the Green Bay Packers took to the practice field Tuesday for the first day of a two-…
With backup quarterback Jordan Love taking most of the snaps — and third-stringer Danny Etling showing off his rushing ability — the Green Bay…
The Green Bay Packers got off to a rough start to the season, falling to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Min…
The Packers made their home debut and beat NFC North Division rival, the Chicago Bears, 27-10 to improve to 1-1.
Rodgers and Green Bay hold off Brady and Tampa Bay 14-12 when the Buccaneers fail to convert late 2-point conversion.
Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and Green Bay topped New England 27-24 to spoil rookie quarterback Bailey …
The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at To…
The Packers' struggles continued back on their home turf as the Jets pulled away in the second half for a 27-10 victory at Lambeau Field.
The Green Bay Packers dropped their third straight game as the Washington Commanders pulled out a 23-21 win at FedEx Field.
Green Bay (3-5) lost its fourth straight game, falling 27-17 to Buffalo on Sunday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions as Green Bay fell to Detroit for its fifth straight loss.
Green Bay erases a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to spoil Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field.
Green Bay host Tennessee on Thursday at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay's record rises to 5-8 after the 28-19 victory over Chicago.