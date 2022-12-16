'We need to be in the 30s': Time for offense to step up for Packers

GREEN BAY — If the Green Bay Packers offense is ever going to resemble the unit Aaron Rodgers pictured it being this season, the time is now.

Otherwise, the four-time NFL MVP quarterback said Thursday, their season will be over.

With Rodgers’ broken right thumb and injured ribs feeling good after the bye week, rookie Romeo Doubs’ impending return to the lineup meaning the full wide receiving corps will be intact for the first time since Week 2, rookie Christian Watson having looked like Randy Moss over the past four games and the Aaron Jones-led run game still chugging along, it’s time for the offense to show it’s capable of carrying the team.

The Packers entered the week 23rd in the 32-team league in scoring (20.2 points per game), 15th in total offense (345.6 yards per game), 22nd in red-zone touchdown percentage (51.3%) and dead-last in goal-to-go touchdown percentage (50%).

“We’ve got to score points. We need to be in the 30s moving forward,” Rodgers said during his usual midweek Q&A session with reporters at his locker, in advance of Monday night’s game against the defending Super Bowl LVI-champion Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. “Regardless of what our defense does, (if) we score 30 points, we should win those games. Whatever it takes for us on offense.

“Obviously, we’ve been running the football pretty well most of the season. The emergence of Christian and his dynamic ability’s been, obviously, a very welcome sight. We’ve got to find ways to get him the football.

“And then everybody else, let’s just do our roles and score points. If we can get ahead of teams at home — we have three out of four at home — we can put some things together, I think.”

Through 13 games, the Packers have scored more than 30 points only twice this season — in a 31-28 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 13, and in a 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 27.

For perspective, in Rodgers’ back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021, the Packers scored 30 or more points in 12 of their 16 games in 2020 and in eight of their 17 games a year ago.

Having Doubs, who hasn’t played since suffering a high ankle sprain on his first reception at Detroit on Nov. 6, on the field at the same time as Watson, who had scored eight touchdowns — on only 17 touches — over the past four games, should give the offense an even bigger lift than Watson has given it alone.

“Christian has been balling. I can’t wait to be out there with him because we’ve been looking forward to that opportunity,” Doubs said. “I can’t wait to see it happen.”

It hasn’t happened much. In fact, according to official NFL lineup statistics, Doubs and Watson have been on the field together for just 52 snaps all season.

But beyond just the rookie duo, with Doubs back, veterans Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins both close to 100% healthy after earlier stints on injured reserve and Allen Lazard’s injured shoulder having improved during the bye week, both Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur joked about going to five-wide receiver sets and abandoning the run game altogether against the Rams.

“I think you’re probably going to see a lot of zero personnel, five-wide,” LaFleur quipped. “We’re just going to let it rip.”

While that probably won’t happen, at least the offense will have a chance to run some of those spread sets and, perhaps, get its inconsistent passing game going. For as much of a field-tilter Watson has been over the past month, Rodgers’ numbers are still well below his MVP numbers of the past two years.

Rodgers enters Monday night having completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,864 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions for a passer rating of 92.4 — a number that would be the lowest of his career as a starter.

The nine interceptions are the most he’s thrown in one season since he threw 11 during the team’s Super Bowl XLV-winning season of 2010, and he has yet to throw for 300 yards in a game this season.

If he doesn’t do so in the final four games, it’ll mark the first time in his 15 years as the starter in which he hasn’t thrown for 300 yards in at least one game; his fewest 300-yard games in a season to this point came in 2015, when he had three in 16 starts, and in 2017, when he had three but missed nine games with a broken collarbone.

“It’s going to be nice to have everybody back. (We) really haven’t had those guys all healthy for a long time,” Rodgers said of the receivers. “We’ll try to get those guys in positions to be successful; (I’m) not sure how the play count’s going to shake out.

“Obviously, Christian’s been playing really well; Allen’s been playing really well all season for us; Cobby, when he’s in there, has been a difference-maker for us. We need to make sure those guys are on the field and then Sammy, I’m sure, will have his plays and Rome will have his plays.”

After Monday night’s matchup with the Rams, the Packers will face the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day in South Florida, then return home for their final two games, both against NFC North rivals — the Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day and the Lions on Jan. 8 or 9.

Even if they win out, there’s no guarantee a 9-8 record will be good enough for one of the NFC’s three wild-card spots. But, Rodgers said, they’ll have no chance if the offense doesn’t do its part.

“Look, the fact is, there’s stuff that’s out of our control. What we can control is we’ve got to win out,” Rodgers said. “(We) can’t control what happens in the games we need to go our way, but we control our focus and our approach and be a pro about it. If we do that, you never know what could happen. Get on a little run here and make things interesting.”