Watch now: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson hints he's ready to return Sunday when Seattle visits Green Bay

In a video posted to social media Monday morning, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson left little doubt that he'd be under center Sunday when the Seahawks (3-5) visit the Green Bay Packers (7-2) at Lambeau Field.
Wilson, who has missed three games while recovering from finger surgery on his throwing hand, had the benefit of an extra week's rest without missing another game with Seattle having a Week 9 bye.
ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report on Monday that sources said Wilson was medically cleared to play Sunday, with the Seahawks confirming the news Monday afternoon in a statement from Steve Shin, the doctor who performed Wilson's surgery.
.@DangeRussWilson has been cleared for a full return. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MzuEA1SjJt— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 8, 2021
"I am absolutely amazed at his progress," Shin said in the statement, "so much so that I can now confidently clear him for full return to play without reservation."
The Packers are facing uncertainty at quarterback themselves with the status of starter Aaron Rodgers up in the air early in the week after he missed Green Bay's 13-7 loss at Kansas City on Sunday while being sidelined due to COVID-19. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after the loss that Rodgers would get the start Sunday if he clears the league's protocols.
Backup Jordan Love, making his first career start, completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards with one touchdown and an interception.
Geno Smith, who has been filling in since Wilson went down in Seattle's Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, has completed 65 of 95 passes (68.4%) for 702 yards with five touchdowns and an interception.
Before the injury to Wilson's middle finger, the eight-time Pro Bowler was 90-for-125 (72%) with 1,196 yards, 10 touchdowns and an interception while also rushing 17 times for 68 yards and a score.
Watch Wilson's comeback video below:
It’s Time. pic.twitter.com/DVdHxn9hos— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 8, 2021