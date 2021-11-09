Watch now: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers stands by remarks, admits being misleading on status

"I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading," Rodgers said. "To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments."

Rodgers didn't specify the comments he was referencing to at the time. But about 20 minutes later, he acknowledged that he had misled some people about his vaccination status.

The COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. were tested in tens of thousands of people and proven to be both safe and effective at dramatically reducing the risk of serious disease and death. Serious side effects are extremely rare — and any risk is far lower than the risks posed by COVID-19.

Rodgers emphasized that he realizes the gravity of the pandemic and its impact. During his Friday appearance, he had talked about being "in the crosshairs of the woke mob" and wanting to tell his side of the story "before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket."