Watch now: J.J. Watt touches on Wisconsin roots in video addressing release from Houston Texans

Three-time NFL defensive player of the year J.J. Watt took to social media Friday morning in a Wisconsin Badgers sweatshirt to announce that he's parting ways with the Houston Texans while thanking fans in Texas for their years of hospitality and support.
"I have sat down with the McNair family, and I have asked them for my release, and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time," Watt said in the video. "I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who'd never really been to Texas before and now I can't imagine my life without Texas in it.
"The way that you guys have treated me — besides draft night, I mean you guys booed me on draft night — but every day after that you treated me like family, and I truly feel like you're my family."
Watt, picked by the Texans with the 11th selection in the 2011 NFL draft out of the University of Wisconsin, had one year remaining on the 6-year, $100 million contract he signed in 2014 and was coming off of just his second 16-game season since 2015.
Watch the complete video below:
Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me... pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021
Watt’s departure comes in an offseason in which the Texans have hired coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio to replace Bill O’Brien, who held both jobs and was fired after the team opened the season 0-4. They're also facing uncertainty at quarterback after star Deshaun Watson requested a trade.
“Change is never easy, especially when it involves the ones you love," team owner Cal McNair said. “J.J.’s impact on not only our organization, but the entire Houston community, is unlike any player in our franchise’s history. I told J.J. earlier this week that we will forever consider him a Texan. We take solace in knowing that this is not a goodbye but a ‘see you soon.’"
Watt was booed by Texans fans on draft night. But it didn’t take him long to win over the fan base and become the most beloved Texan of all time. The fearsome pass rusher was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, 2014 and 2015. He led the NFL in sacks and tackles for losses in 2012 (20½ and 39) and 2015 (17½ and 29).
Since his NFL debut in 2011, he leads the league in tackles for losses (172), quarterback hits (281), multi-sack games (26) and sack yards (713.5) and ranks second with a franchise-record 101 sacks. He also developed such a knack for using his huge hands to swat down passes at the line that he earned the nickname “J.J. Swatt.”
He is the only player in NFL history to have 20 or more sacks and 10 or more passes defended in a single season after doing it in both 2012 and 2014. He's tied for fifth among defensive lineman in league history with six touchdowns in the regular season, including three TD catches.
3-time Defensive Player of the Year.— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2021
The best plays from @jjwatt's career in Houston! pic.twitter.com/CrCnMPZ0Z0
The four-time Pro Bowler never missed a game until 2016, when he started struggling with a back injury that ended his season. He broke his leg in the fifth game of the 2017 and some wondered if he'd be able to return to form after two serious injuries in two years. Watt answered that question when he rebounded from his injuries to finish with 16 sacks in 2018 and earn All-Pro honors for the fifth time.
Watt, who will turn 32 next month, played just eight regular-season games in 2019 after tearing a pectoral muscle, but returned to help the Texans in the playoffs. He played every game in 2020 and had five sacks, 52 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown. But he struggled in dealing with the losses and said the season was the most difficult of his career as the Texans sank to 4-12 after winning the AFC South the previous two years.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Photos: Packers' 2020 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Bucc…
Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles R…
The Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday, securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a 35-16 victory over …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to a 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at a sn…
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late challenge from the Carolina Panthers to hold on for a 24-16 victory Saturday night at Lambeau Field in …
It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…
The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…