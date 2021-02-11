Watch now: Is Russell Wilson right about the Seahawks' offensive line — and can it be fixed?

As PFF's Steve Palazzolo detailed on Twitter Wednesday, though, PFF judged that 14 of Wilson's 47 sacks in 2020 were his responsibility, the second-most in the league. That means he did something that was the primary cause of the sack, such as not throwing the ball as quickly as needed. PFF has assessed that 104 of Wilson's total sacks are on him.

Wilson admits regularly that there are times he runs into sacks because he tries to keep plays alive, and as everyone notes, often he escapes pressure to create big plays.

But let's go with PFF's numbers and assume that means 290 sacks are the result primarily of the protection. That averages out to 32 per year, which by itself would have been tied for ninth most in the NFL this season.

That Seattle also tends to call a lot of longer-developing routes also feeds the sacks totals. But by just about any measure, Seattle's pass blocking has pretty consistently lagged among the bottom half of the NFL during Wilson's tenure.

Are Seattle's struggles just because the Seahawks haven't prioritized the offensive line?

Not really, even if that theory is often cited, such as by former Seahawk Brandon Marshall when he incorrectly said Tuesday the Seahawks had drafted only one lineman in Wilson's time as QB.