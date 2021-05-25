Watch now: Aaron Rodgers says Packers front office has forgotten that ‘people make an organization,’ dodges trade demand question

“Culture is built brick by brick, the foundation of it by the people — not by the organization, not by the building, not by the corporation. It’s built by the people. I’ve been fortunate enough to play with a number of amazing, amazing people and got to work for some amazing people as well. It’s those people that build foundation of those entities. I think sometimes we forget that.”

When Mayne tried to ask Rodgers if he was demanding a trade, Rodgers ignored the interruption and continued.

“With my situation, look, it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers said. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. (We’ve had) a lot of fun to work together. (I) love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. (It’s been) an incredible 16 years.

“It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way. A lot of this was put in motion last year and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. This (situation) is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that.