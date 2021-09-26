Watch now: Aaron Rodgers jumps for joy after Packers shock 49ers with walk-off field goal

At the end of a wild final minute that saw the Green Bay Packers surrender the lead for the first time with just 37 seconds left, kicker Mason Crosby drilled a 51-yard field goal as time expired to give Green Bay a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. And Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went wild, leaping off the ground in excitement.
Watch the reigning NFL MVP's reaction below and then check out a gallery of some of the best images from the stunning performance:
.@AaronRodgers12's reaction is everything.#GoPackGo | @Packers pic.twitter.com/AHY43658tJ— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2021