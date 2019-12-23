WATCH: Danica Patrick talks about meeting Aaron Rodgers, drinking at Bucks' games and celebrity culture
0 comments
alert top story

WATCH: Danica Patrick talks about meeting Aaron Rodgers, drinking at Bucks' games and celebrity culture

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Danica Patrick says she met Aaron Rodgers at an awards show, she liked his sense of humor and before you knew it, they were a couple.

Well, it wasn't quite that simple, nor did it happen quite that quickly.

Patrick, the former professional race car driver and current girlfriend of the Packers' quarterback, joined The Corp podcast to talk with Alex Rodriguez and Dan Katz (aka Barstool Big Cat) to chat about Rodgers, Bucks games, celebrity life and more.

Check out the clip.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics