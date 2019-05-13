Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson caught his mom off guard with a massive surprise for Mother's Day.
Wilson, who signed the richest contract in NFL history last month, posted a video Sunday night on Instagram showing his mom's reaction as Wilson and his wife, the singer Ciara, handed over the keys to the house they were standing in front of.
Wilson, who played one season at the University of Wisconsin as a graduate transfer in 2011, also shared a brief message to his mother, Tammy T. Wilson.
"All these years you have never asked me for anything ... only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE," Wilson wrote on Instagram. "Well thanks for loving us the way you do. This ones for you. I love you momma."
Ciara, who has been married to Wilson since 2016, also shared a message along with the video. "What a beautiful day and moment," she wrote. "The perfect Mother's Day. God you're a good good father."
In April, the couple posted a 15-second video to social media ending speculation about his future with the Seahawks.
"Seattle, we have a deal," Wilson said in the video.
Wilson's $140 million, four-year extension put him at the top of the NFL salary food chain when it was signed, giving him the highest yearly average salary at $35 million per season, the highest signing bonus ($65 million) and most guaranteed money ($107 million) in league history.